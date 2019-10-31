ISIS confirms death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and announces new leader

ISIS confirmed the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi on Thursday, naming his successor Abu Ibrahim Hashimi al-Quraishi in a message posted by the Islamic State's propaganda arm, NBC News reports.

The big picture: The group also acknowledged that its former spokesman, Abu al-Hassan al-Muhajir, was killed in a separate strike, per the New York Times. This is the first time ISIS has recognized al-Baghdadi's death following the American-led raid into northern Syria last weekend. NBC reported Thursday that al-Baghdidi had been betrayed by a member of his inner circle who guided U.S. troops to his compound. U.S. officials warned they expect extremist groups to try and retaliate.

