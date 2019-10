Quote We expect they will try some sort of retribution attack. We're postured and prepared for that."

— U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth McKenzie

What's new: U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth "Frank" McKenzie, commander of U.S. Central Command, told reporters during a briefing that five other fighters from the Islamic State, or ISIS, also died during the operation.

When asked about President Trump's description of Baghdadi going to his death in a tunnel "whimpering and crying and screaming," McKenzie said the ISIS leader "crawled into a hole with two small children and blew himself up while his people stayed on the ground."

"You can deduce what kind of person it is, based on that activity. I'm not able to confirm anything else about his last seconds."

McKenzie said that after DNA analysis, Baghdadi’s remains were buried at sea to avoid there being a shrine to him.

What's next: McKenzie said the terrorist group's actions "may be a little disjointed" as they regroup and search for a new leader, but he warned, "They will be dangerous."

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.