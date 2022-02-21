IRS will let taxpayers skip facial recognition

The IRS said Monday it will let taxpayers verify their identity through live, virtual interviews with agents — allowing people to avoid providing their biometric data to the agency.

Why it matters: The IRS' initial decision to use facial recognition software sparked significant backlash from critics who said that without proper guardrails, information collected for a seemingly benign purpose could easily be re-used in other ways.

In response to the backlash, earlier this month the agency announced that it "transition away" from using a third party company, ID.me, to collect taxpayers' documents and video selfies to authenticate their identities.

The big picture: While taxpayers will still be able to use ID.me to verify their identities with biometric data if they chose to, new requirements have been put in place to ensure these images are later deleted, per the press release.