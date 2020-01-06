Pentagon scrambles: "There's been no decision to leave Iraq"

“That letter is a draft, it was a mistake, it was unsigned, it should not have been released…poorly worded, implies withdrawal, that is not what’s happening," Milley said.

The big picture: The Iraqi parliament passed a resolution on Sunday calling on the government to expel U.S. troops from Iraq, after the U.S. killed Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani and a leader of an Iraqi militia in a drone strike near Baghdad airport.

Between the lines: The legal basis for the U.S. presence in Iraq is that it comes at Iraq's invitation. The resolution passed Sunday did formally revoke that invitation, but it is a step along that path. A U.S. exit from Iraq could ultimately be one of the most consequential results of Soleimani's killing, because it would significantly hamper the fight against ISIS and achieve a major Iranian objective.

Flashback: Just last night, President Trump declared that the U.S. would not leave Iraq "unless they pay us back" for a U.S. air base, and that if the departure did not occur "on a friendly basis," the U.S. would hit Iran with "sanctions like they’ve never seen before."

Rob Malley, president of the International Crisis Group, noted during a briefing with reporters this afternoon that Trump may come to view the Iraqi vote as an opportunity to extricate the U.S. from the Middle East, despite the potential benefits to Iran and ISIS.

