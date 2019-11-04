Iraq unrest: Protesters attack Iranian consulate in Karbala

Why it matters: Iraq had been in a state of relative stability for two years before last month when the protests erupted. More than 200 people have died in the unrest. Per AP, protesters want to see major changes in the political system that was established after the 2003 U.S.-led invasion of the country.

The big picture: Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi agreed last week to step down, a key demand from protesters, who have called for a broad overhaul of the government amid a backdrop of unemployment, violence and corruption throughout the country.

What they're saying: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement Friday, "The Government of Iraq should listen to the legitimate demands made by the Iraqi people who have taken to the streets to have their voices heard. The United States is closely monitoring the situation and from the beginning we have called on all sides to reject violence."

