Deadly rocket attack on U.S.-led military base in Iraq

The scene where one of the fired rockets was hit at Bahtiyari neighborhood on in Erbil, Iraq, on Monday. Photo: Yunus Keles/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
A rocket attack at a military base in Erbil, northern Iraq, on Monday killed a civilian contractor with the U.S.-led military coalition and wounded six others, including an American service member, a coalition spokesperson announced.
Why it matters: Although it's unclear who carried out the attack on the usually peaceful Kurdish city, it comes amid heightened tensions over the threat of Iran-backed militias against U.S. targets in Iraq, per the New York Times.
- The militias been blamed earlier attacks in Iraq.
What they're saying: Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement Monday night he was "outraged" by the attack.
- "Initial reports indicate that the attacks killed one civilian contractor and injured several members of the Coalition, including one American service member and several American contractors," Blinken said.
- He said he had reached out to Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani "to discuss the incident and to pledge our support for all efforts to investigate and hold accountable those responsible."