Deadly rocket attack on U.S.-led military base in Iraq

The scene where one of the fired rockets was hit at Bahtiyari neighborhood on in Erbil, Iraq, on Monday. Photo: Yunus Keles/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A rocket attack at a military base in Erbil, northern Iraq, on Monday killed a civilian contractor with the U.S.-led military coalition and wounded six others, including an American service member, a coalition spokesperson announced.

Why it matters: Although it's unclear who carried out the attack on the usually peaceful Kurdish city, it comes amid heightened tensions over the threat of Iran-backed militias against U.S. targets in Iraq, per the New York Times.

  • The militias been blamed earlier attacks in Iraq.

What they're saying: Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement Monday night he was "outraged" by the attack.

  • "Initial reports indicate that the attacks killed one civilian contractor and injured several members of the Coalition, including one American service member and several American contractors," Blinken said.
  • He said he had reached out to Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani "to discuss the incident and to pledge our support for all efforts to investigate and hold accountable those responsible."
Orion Rummler
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Richard Burr censured from North Carolina GOP after voting to convict Trump

Sen. Richard Burr in the Senate subway on Feb. 13. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

The North Carolina Republican Party announced Monday night that its members had voted unanimously to censure Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) for finding former President Trump guilty of inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol siege.

The big picture: Most of the House Republicans who voted to convict Trump in January have been censured.

Rebecca Falconer
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi announces "9/11-type Commission" to probe Capitol attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said in a letter to House Democrats Monday an independent "9/11-type Commission" will be set up to investigate the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection.

Why it matters: Calls for a bipartisan commission to investigate the deadly attack have grown in recent weeks, and escalated since former President Trump was acquitted Saturday of charges of high crimes and misdemeanors.

Axios
7 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Central U.S. faces record-setting cold snap

A mass vaccination clinic is covered in snow and ice in Midland, Texas. Photo: Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP

Records are falling across the central U.S. on Monday, with snow in Houston and extremely dangerous low temperatures across the plains states.

The big picture: "More than 50 million people could see temperatures dip below zero during the next several days as the record-setting deep freeze envelops the country," WashPost reports.

