Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Iran says it's up to the Western powers to seal a nuclear deal

Barak Ravid

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. Photo: Iranian Foreign Ministry via Getty

The nuclear talks in Vienna appear to be in the final stretch, but the Iranian and Western negotiators both claim the ball is in the other's court.

State of play: While Iranian officials have made public statements about the talks almost every day, and sometimes several times a day, there has been almost complete silence from the U.S., France, Germany and U.K. for the past two weeks.

What they're saying: Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in a phone call on Tuesday that Iran’s initiatives in the talks had “brought the deal within reach,” but stressed that the Western powers needed to act responsibly to get a final agreement, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

  • Meanwhile, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told Parliament on Wednesday that a return to the 2015 nuclear deal could be only days away, but that Iran still needed to make the key political decisions.

In statements to the media in recent days, several Iranian officials have acknowledged that gaps remain in terms of the sanctions Iran wants to see lifted and on Iran's demand that the U.S. will not withdraw from the deal again in the future.

  • Amir-Abdollahian told the FT that Iran wants the U.S. Congress to issue a political statement committing to the nuclear deal. That's highly unlikely.
  • The Iranian foreign minister also said his country demands that all sanctions imposed by the Trump administration be lifted, even those that aren't linked to the nuclear program. The Biden administration has rejected that demand so far.

The other side: Israel recently sent a special envoy to the Vienna talks for the first time.

  • The Israeli envoy met with U.S. Iran envoy Rob Malley and the negotiators from other world powers in a last-ditch effort to influence the deal.
  • A senior Israeli official who spoke to reporters traveling with Bennett on Tuesday's visit to Bahrain said it was unclear whether the Ukraine crisis would influence the talks in Vienna.

Jacob Knutson
1 hour ago - World

U.S. warns of Russia-sponsored hackers targeting defense contractors

Brandon Wales, executive director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, speaking during a congressional hearing in November 2021. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The U.S. intelligence community warned Wednesday that Russia-sponsored hackers have repeatedly attempted to infiltrate computer networks belonging to Department of Defense contractors to steal information on weapons technologies.

Why it matters: It said that state-sponsored cyber actors have made several intrusion attempts between January 2020 and February 2022 and have acquired emails, sensitive, unclassified information and "export-controlled technology" owned by the contractors.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: Health workers weigh their options — Unlocking the mystery of the "never COVID" cohort.
  2. Vaccines: CDC study: COVID vaccination during pregnancy protects infants — Many Americans knowingly disagree with scientists about COVID vaccines.
  3. Politics: CDC lowers pandemic travel warning for cruise ships — Biden administration requests $30 billion for COVID response — GOP calls for Capitol to reopen
  4. Business: Coachella to return with no pandemic restrictionsMajor American banks lift mask mandates in U.S. offices.
  5. World: Hong Kong "overwhelmed" by COVID surge.
  6. Variant tracker
Oriana Gonzalez
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden orders release of Trump visitor logs to Jan. 6 committee

Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

President Biden has ordered the National Archives and Records Administration to hand over White House visitor logs from the Trump administration to the Jan. 6 select committee.

Driving the news: White House counsel Dana Remus said in a letter dated Tuesday that Biden rejected former President Trump's claim that he could assert executive privilege to block the visitor logs' release.

