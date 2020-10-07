1 hour ago - WorldExpert Voices

Will Iran’s past become prologue for Nagorno-Karabakh?

Rouhani speaks on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Photo: Iranian Presidency Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is calling for “stability” and an “end” to the current fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan — but should the conflict between its northern neighbors escalate, Tehran may well deepen its involvement.

What to watch: Iran's recent history — specifically the Iran-Iraq War (1980-1988) — provides a model of how that escalation might happen.

The big picture: The foreign-supplied arsenals boasted by both Armenia and Azerbaijan carry the risk of missile salvos targeting one another’s population centers, as seen in the "War of the Cities" between Iran and Iraq.

Another similarity between the two conflicts is the role of proxy forces.

  • Iran created Lebanese Hezbollah in 1982, the same year it invaded Iraq. During the war, Tehran relied on the Badr Organization, a group of Iraqi Shiite exiles to fight Saddam Hussein’s army.
  • Now, there are reportedly Syrian jihadists fighting on Azerbaijan’s side, with support from Turkey, a development Iran’s Rouhani called “unacceptable.”

The Iran-Iraq War also demonstrates that new alliances can come together, and multiple conflicts can converge, over the course of a larger war.

  • For example, Iran unsuccessfully took on the U.S. Navy in the Persian Gulf during its war with Iraq.
  • Where things stand: Turkey is already playing an active role in the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh and another neighbor, Russia, clearly has interests to protect as well.

What to watch: Less attention is being played to the role of a third neighbor, Iran, which previously backed Christian Armenia rather than Shiite Azerbaijan when the two went to war in the 1990s, a decision best explained by geopolitics.

  • Tehran officially supports Azerbaijan's territorial integrity (Nagorno-Karabakh is inside Azerbaijan's borders), but has been accused of favoring Armenia and providing supplies to the Armenian-aligned government in Nagorno-Karabakh prior to the recent flare-up (Iran denies that).
  • There have been at least two indications that Iran may take a larger role now: ethnic Azeri protests in Iran in favor of Azerbaijan, and warnings by Iranian security officials that a spillover of shelling into Iranian territory won't be tolerated.
  • Iran may also seize any opportunities to export weapons and offset adversaries like Israel, which is a leading arms exporter to Azerbaijan.

The bottom line: If the peaceful settlement Rouhani and others are calling for arrives soon, those calculations won't come into play. If not, we could see shadows of another war that began four decades ago.

Behnam Ben Taleblu is a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies

Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 35,998,606 — Total deaths: 1,052,736 — Total recoveries: 25,055,487Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 7,542,059 — Total deaths: 211,652 — Total recoveries: 2,952,390 — Total tests: 110,226,302Map.
  3. Health: The cost of Washington's coronavirus failuresTop medical journal calls for U.S. leaders to be voted out over COVID response.
  4. Politics: Trump calls getting coronavirus "a blessing in disguise" — White House physician says Trump has been "symptom-free for over 24 hours" — Trump returns to Oval Office despite ongoing COVID-19 infection.
  5. States: Wisconsin to open field hospital as COVID-19 surges.
  6. Energy: COVID-19 will mean higher winter energy bills.
  7. Poll: Trust in science rose during the pandemic.
Laurin-Whitney Gottbrath
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Top medical journal calls for U.S. leaders to be voted out over COVID response

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Editors of the prestigious New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesday published a scathing rebuke of the Trump administration over its "astonishing" failure to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, writing that "this election gives us the power to render judgment" of current U.S. leadership.

Why it matters: The world's top medical journal has never before condemned or supported a political candidate, according to the New York Times, making Wednesday's editorial a first in the publication's 208-year history.

Jacob Knutson
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump calls getting coronavirus "a blessing in disguise"

President Trump said in a new video on Wednesday evening that contracting the coronavirus was "a blessing in disguise" and claimed — without scientific evidence — that the antibody cocktail from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals he was treated with is a "cure."

Driving the news: The president said he is seeking emergency use authorization for the antibody cocktail, which he received last week while experiencing "mild" symptoms. He claimed that it was his suggestion to doctors that he be treated with the therapeutic, which Regeneron says has only been given to fewer than 10 people outside of clinical trials.

