37 mins ago - Technology

Apple's new $399 iPhone SE combines small screen with latest chip

Ina Fried

Photo: Apple

Apple on Wednesday announced the second-generation iPhone SE, which combines many of the features of the iPhone 8 with the same A13 Bionic processor found in the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro in a $399 device.

Why it matters: It gives Apple a new product to sell and offers a lower priced option to those who need a new phone but are looking to save money amid the economic uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Details: The new iPhone SE:

  • is built around a 4.7-inch display (similar to iPhone 8).
  • has a home button with Touch ID (similar to iPhone 8 and earlier models).
  • includes IP 67 dust and water resistance.
  • comes with a single 12-megapixel rear camera with portrait mode options (but not the night mode found in iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro).
  • starts at $399 for a 64GB version, with the 128GB model priced at $449 and a 256GB model available for $549.
  • will be available April 24, though largely online given that U.S. Apple stores are closed, as are many carrier and retail partners.

Flashback: Apple introduced the iPhone SE 4 years ago, marrying the small size of the iPhone 5s with more modern internals. The device proved to be a hit among a variety of buyers, including some who preferred a smaller phone.

Our thought bubble: In a world where we may be wearing face masks for some time, Touch ID seems preferable to Face ID (which doesn't generally work with a mask).

Go deeper

Ina Fried

Apple introduces new MacBook Air, iPad Pro

Photo: Apple

Apple unveiled several new products on Wednesday, offering up a MacBook Air with an improved keyboard and an iPad Pro with built-in support for a trackpad as well as an updated Mac mini.

Why it matters: The move marks the first major consumer tech product launch in the quarantine era, demonstrating Apple's faith that coronavirus-induced supply chain challenges are behind it and coming as many are looking for new in-home devices.

Go deeperArrowMar 18, 2020 - Technology
Ina Fried

Samsung adds 5G to mid-range phones

Photo: Samsung

Samsung is announcing a host of new smartphones in its mid-tier "A" series, including two models that support 5G cellular networks.

Why it matters: Adding 5G into mid-tier devices ensures that more people who buy a new smartphone this year will be ready to access such networks. As we reported in yesterday's Login, AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile say they are moving full speed ahead on 5G deployment.

Go deeperArrowApr 8, 2020 - Technology
Ina Fried

Scoop: Google readies its own chip for future Pixels, Chromebooks

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Google has made significant progress toward developing its own processor to power future versions of its Pixel smartphone as soon as next year — and eventually Chromebooks as well, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The move could help Google better compete with Apple, which designs its own chips. It would be a blow to Qualcomm, which supplies processors for many current high-end phones, including the Pixel.

Go deeperArrowApr 14, 2020 - Technology