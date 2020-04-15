Apple's new $399 iPhone SE combines small screen with latest chip

Apple on Wednesday announced the second-generation iPhone SE, which combines many of the features of the iPhone 8 with the same A13 Bionic processor found in the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro in a $399 device.

Why it matters: It gives Apple a new product to sell and offers a lower priced option to those who need a new phone but are looking to save money amid the economic uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Details: The new iPhone SE:

is built around a 4.7-inch display (similar to iPhone 8).

has a home button with Touch ID (similar to iPhone 8 and earlier models).

includes IP 67 dust and water resistance.

comes with a single 12-megapixel rear camera with portrait mode options (but not the night mode found in iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro).

starts at $399 for a 64GB version, with the 128GB model priced at $449 and a 256GB model available for $549.

will be available April 24, though largely online given that U.S. Apple stores are closed, as are many carrier and retail partners.

Flashback: Apple introduced the iPhone SE 4 years ago, marrying the small size of the iPhone 5s with more modern internals. The device proved to be a hit among a variety of buyers, including some who preferred a smaller phone.

Our thought bubble: In a world where we may be wearing face masks for some time, Touch ID seems preferable to Face ID (which doesn't generally work with a mask).