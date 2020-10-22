Iowa Supreme Court sides with GOP in absentee ballot requests ruling

A person voting in Davenport, Iowa, on Oct. 5. Photo: Daniel Acker for The Washington Post via Getty Images
The Iowa Supreme Court upheld a law that prevents county election auditors from using the state's voter registration database to fill in any missing information or correct errors on ballot applications as they have in prior elections.
Why it matters: The ruling comes just days before the state's Oct. 24 deadline for absentee ballot applications. Deficient requests may go unfulfilled if voters are unable to correct errors or add information to their applications.