Iowa governor to issue executive order restoring voting rights to felons

Reynolds. Photo: Saul Loel/AFP via Getty Images

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) said on Tuesday she will issue an executive order before the November elections to restore voting rights for paroled felons in the state, per the New York Times.

Why it matters: Iowa has grappled in recent years with its restrictive laws for felon voting access. But recent protests over criminal justice reform have highlighted the lifelong barriers to democracy that some citizens face after finishing their criminal sentences.

  • The Sentencing Project reports that 2.2% of adults in Iowa in 2016 were ineligible to vote due to past convictions, including 9.8% of African Americans in the state overall.

What she's saying: Reynolds stated, "We’re working on that right now, sitting down with various groups, listening to what they think is important, what is contained in that executive order," adding, "and then I’ve got my legal team working on it."

Yes, but: History shows that enacting felon voting reform isn't a quick fix, and the details of Reynolds' proposal are unclear. Reynolds signed a GOP-backed bill earlier this month excluding felons from restoring voting rights who'd committed certain serious crimes, including homicide and sexual offenses.

  • The bill also required felons to pay back restitution before regaining their right to vote, which can take years.
  • It's unknown if these carveouts will persist in Reynolds' executive order.

Zuckerberg wants to help 4 million people register to vote in 2020

Mark Zuckerberg. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote Tuesday in an op-ed that Facebook's 2020 goal is "to help 4 million people register to vote."

Why it matters: Facebook has faced scrutiny over the last four years for the way its platform was unwittingly used in spreading misinformation during the 2016 election cycle. Now, the company is doing everything in its power to bolster civic engagement ahead of the November election.

Tinder's parent company criticizes Apple over App Store

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

Match Group, the parent company of Tinder, OKCupid, Match and other dating sites, issued a statement Tuesday criticizing Apple's 30% take on App Store purchases.

Why it matters: The move comes the same day that the European Union announced an antitrust investigation into Apple's practices.

