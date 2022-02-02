Sign up for our daily briefing

Belgian athlete allowed in Olympic village after tearful appeal over COVID isolation

Ivana Saric

Belgium's Kim Meylemans reacts as she finishes the fourth run of the women's skeleton competition of the IBSF Skeleton World Championship in Altenberg, eastern Germany, on Feb. 12, 2021. Photo: Odd Andersen/AFP via Getty Images

Belgian skeleton racer Kim Meylemans was moved late Wednesday Beijing-time to the Olympic village where she would be allowed to continue her COVID-19 isolation, the athlete said via Instagram stories.

Driving the news: Earlier Wednesday, Meylemans posted a tearful video on her Instagram detailing her treatment in COVID isolation and prompting the International Olympic Committee to step in, per the New York Times.

  • Meylemans had contracted COVID-19 in early January but recovered and had received a dozen negative test results in the weeks prior to traveling to China this weekend, the Times reported.
  • But Meylemans tested positive upon her arrival in China, and had to stay in an isolation facility. The athlete was expected to be able to leave to isolation facility and continue strict protocols in the Olympic village after three days and multiple negative PCR tests, the South China Morning Post reported.

What they're saying: "On the way to the Village we did not turn to the Village, but the ambulance went to another facility where I am now," Meylemans explained in the initial video.

  • “I am supposed to stay here for another seven days with two PCRs a day and no contact with anybody else," she added. "I am allowed to slide alone. We are not even sure I will ever be allowed to enter the Village.”
  • "My NOC got surprised by this decision as well," she said, referring to the Belgium's National Olympic Committee.
  • "I'm not sure I can handle 14 more days and the Olympic competition while being this isolation," she concluded.

The big picture: The Beijing Games' "closed-loop system" is the strictest ever created for a global sporting event.

  • But the Chinese government's protocols seem more focused on keeping COVID from escaping the loop than protecting those inside it, critics say, Axios' Tina Reed writes.

State of play: Athletes who are released from the isolation facility must subsequently follow close contact protocols, which allow them to stay in the Olympic village but require that they stay in a single room, dine alone and be transported around alone, the IOC explained in a statement Wednesday, per BBC.

  • Meylemans was taken to a different facility "temporarily" because no such room was available at the Olympic village, the IOC said.
  • "When the IOC learned about her personal situation after her arrival in the hotel, it took immediate contact with the NOC of Belgium to ensure that appropriate support is offered to her swiftly," the statement read.
  • In her Instagram Stories, Meylemans said that "at 11:35 p.m. there was a knock on my door and I was escorted to the Olympic village."
  • "I am now in a wing that's just isolation, but at least I am back in the village."
  • Neither the IOC or NOC immediately responded to Axios' requests for comment.

Beijing officials seal off residential areas after COVID cases detected

Shawna ChenAndrew Freedman
Updated 20 mins ago - Energy & Environment

109 million under winter weather alerts as U.S. faces "massive" storm

Forecast high temperatures from the National Weather Service for Feb. 3. Credit: Weatherbell.com

More than 109 million people are under winter precipitation alerts and over 3.6 million are subject to cold temperature alerts as the U.S. faces its second major winter storm in a week. Compared to the New England blizzard last weekend, this one will have a much larger real estate footprint, with the National Weather Service (NWS) describing its scope as "massive" on its website.

Driving the news: The "significant winter storm" that's set to affect states from Colorado to Vermont began impacting much of the central U.S. overnight, per the National Weather Service (NWS). It's due to hit the hardest in the Ohio Valley and parts of the South, where icy roads and power outages could lead to blackouts.

Margaret Harding McGill
Updated 38 mins ago - Technology

U.S. threatens Russia with a chip blockade

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Biden administration officials say they will cut Russia off from its vital supply of semiconductors if it invades Ukraine — a broad sanction without precedent.

Why it matters: Stemming the flow of microchips to Russia would be a blow to the country's economy, but the novel move could have long-term repercussions for U.S. companies.

Erin Doherty
46 mins ago - Politics & Policy

FBI investigating HBCU bomb threats as hate crimes

The University of the District of Columbia in Washington, DC on February 1, 2022.

The FBI said Wednesday it is investigating the slew of bomb threats at historically Black colleges and universities earlier this week as "racially or ethnically motivated violent extremism and hate crimes."

What they're saying: "This investigation is of the highest priority for the bureau and involves more than 20 FBI field offices across the country," the FBI said in an emailed statement.

