Beijing officials seal off residential areas after COVID cases detected

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
A residential community is under closed-off management after a resident living here tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 22 in Beijing. Photo: VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Beijing officials announced Sunday that they have sealed off several residential areas where two COVID-19 cases were detected, AP reported.
Why it matters: Government officials have urged local districts to maintain "full emergency mode" as coronavirus cases continue to be detected in the run-up to the opening of the Beijing Games on Friday.
State of play: Residents of Beijing's Anzhenli neighborhood, in the Chaoyang district, will not be allowed to leave their compounds after being put on lockdown Saturday, per AP.
- Officials are setting up 19 testing points in the area in order to test all residents daily until Friday, AP reported, citing local state media.
- The city also conducted millions of tests this past week on residents in the Fengtai district, where some areas are locked down.
- The city detected 12 coronavirus cases between Saturday and Sunday afternoon, according to Pang Xinghuo, the vice head of the Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control, per AP.
- Another 34 cases were reported among Olympic athletes and related personnel, Reuters reported.
The big picture: Of the 8,000 people who have arrived in Beijing for the Games by the end of Saturday, 211 have tested positive so far, per AP.
- Games-related personnel maintain a "closed loop" bubble that separates them from the public and is meant to help stop the spread.
- Athletes must test negative twice within 96 hours of their flights and again once they arrive in Beijing. Masks are required and testing is conducted daily.