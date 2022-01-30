Beijing officials seal off residential areas after COVID cases detected

Beijing officials announced Sunday that they have sealed off several residential areas where two COVID-19 cases were detected, AP reported.

Why it matters: Government officials have urged local districts to maintain "full emergency mode" as coronavirus cases continue to be detected in the run-up to the opening of the Beijing Games on Friday.

State of play: Residents of Beijing's Anzhenli neighborhood, in the Chaoyang district, will not be allowed to leave their compounds after being put on lockdown Saturday, per AP.

Officials are setting up 19 testing points in the area in order to test all residents daily until Friday, AP reported, citing local state media.

The city also conducted millions of tests this past week on residents in the Fengtai district, where some areas are locked down.

The city detected 12 coronavirus cases between Saturday and Sunday afternoon, according to Pang Xinghuo, the vice head of the Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control, per AP.

Another 34 cases were reported among Olympic athletes and related personnel, Reuters reported.

The big picture: Of the 8,000 people who have arrived in Beijing for the Games by the end of Saturday, 211 have tested positive so far, per AP.