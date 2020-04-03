Professional investors keep piling into money market funds amid coronavirus upheaval
The divergence between professional money managers and retail investors continued this week, as the pros again flocked to cash at a record pace.
What happened: Data from the Investment Company Institute shows institutional asset managers moved $163 billion into money market funds in the week ending April 1, the second-largest move to cash ever recorded, dating back to January 2007.
- Retail investors, on the other hand, went to cash at a much lower rate, allocating just $13 billion to money market funds, which barely registered among the 50 largest weekly inflows.
Why it matters: The contrast suggests sophisticated investors remain extremely cautious about the outlook for investment and are still seeking the ultimate safe haven, while retail investors are less bearish.
Flashback: Last week, data showed that investment pros were retreating from risky assets while so-called mom and pop investors bought the dip.
The big picture: A record $4.4 trillion is now held in money market funds. That's nearly $500 billion more than the peak level seen during the 2007–2009 global financial crisis.
