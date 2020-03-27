2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Money market funds see largest inflows in history for second straight week

Dion Rabouin
Data: Investment Company Institute; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Thursday's stock market jubilation came in stark contrast to the general malaise that has gripped investors for much of this month.

Driving the news: Money market funds, which are effectively savings accounts, saw their two largest weeks of inflows in history, as investors flooded into the safety of cash, data from the Investment Company Institute shows.

Details: A total of $286 billion was pushed into money market funds in the week ending March 25 — a 7.3% increase over the previous week's total and the largest inflow ever in terms of amount and percentage gain.

  • This week's record increase was in comparison to last week (ending March 18), which was a 4.2% increase from the week before and had been the largest weekly percentage gain in history.
  • The past three weeks rank as three of the top five largest weeks of inflows to money market funds ever recorded.

Last week's record stock and bond fund outflows trounced 2008

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

Investors pulled $153 billion out of mutual funds and ETFs for the week ending March 18, the largest outflows ever, data from the Investment Company Institute showed.

The state of play: The outflows were more than eight times higher than the previous week when investors pulled $19 billion from mutual funds and ETFs that included bond, equity, hybrid and commodity funds.

Dollar rises to record highs as businesses prepare for coronavirus disaster

Data: FactSet; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Panic in financial markets has grown to the point that many now believe the only safe asset is the U.S. dollar.

Driving the news: The value of the dollar index rose to near its highest level in 18 years, as banks, traders and businesses made a rush for cash, fearful they could run out as the economy sinks into recession.

A coronavirus guide for individual investors

The longest bull market of all time is over — so, what now? That's the question facing millions of individual investors in the U.S. and around the world.

The bottom line: How worried you should be depends entirely on your time horizon, and when you might need to start spending the money y0u have saved up in the market.

