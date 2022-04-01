Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: Goldman Sachs; Chart: Axios Visuals

Investors are dumping shares of companies with international supply chains.

Why it matters: It's yet another sign of a mass rethinking of the assumptions that underpinned the post-Cold War era of globalization.

State of play: Since supply chain issues emerged in the middle of last year, Goldman Sachs’ thematic "offshore" basket of stocks started to drastically underperform an "onshore" basket.

The offshore basket includes companies like Whirlpool, Cisco Systems and Apple, which are reliant on a global manufacturing system.

The onshore basket includes companies like steelmaker Cleveland Cliffs, chipmaker Intel and equipment maker Caterpillar, which have significant or growing manufacturing bases in the U.S.

The bottom line: Since Russia invaded Ukraine, that underperformance has worsened sharply, suggesting that it's not just Larry Fink who thinks globalization as we know it is over.

