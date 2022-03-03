Introducing How it Happened Season Four: Putin's Invasion

In How it Happened: Putin's Invasion, Axios World editor Dave Lawler curates the best of Axios' reporting and analysis on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, explaining how the conflict played out in slow motion across eight years and then suddenly escalated.

Lawler will share insights from a career covering global affairs and dozens of interviews with experts and high ranking officials about how Russian President Vladimir Putin came to power and how the autocrat has wielded it.

The podcast will also feature Jonathan Swan, Axios national reporter and host of the first season of How It Happened, speaking about his exclusive interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Reporters and editors from across the Axios newsroom including Sara Fischer, Emily Peck and Margaret Talev will unpack how this conflict is playing out in the media and on social media and why it's so hard to push back against Putin and Russia.

The podcast will break down what happened on the ground in the early hours of February 24, 2022 in Ukraine and how this war is changing the world around us in real time.

Listen now to the trailer and subscribe to hear the new season when it launches on Mar. 5, 2022.

Subscribe to the podcast to receive an alert when the first episode drops.

Credits: Putin's Invasion was reported by Dave Lawler in collaboration with the Axios newsroom and produced by Naomi Shavin. Julia Redpath is executive producer. Alison Snyder is the series editor. Sara Kehaulani Goo is the Editor-in-Chief. Mixing, sound design, and music supervision by Alex Sugiura. Additional mixing by Jayk Cherry. Theme music and original score by Michael Hanf. Special thanks to Axios co-founders Mike Allen, Jim VandeHei and Roy Schwartz.