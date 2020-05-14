44 mins ago - Energy & Environment

The intriguing arrival of the Biden-Sanders task force

There are certainly more riveting terms than "task force," but it'll be fascinating to see what comes of the climate task force announced yesterday by former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Catch up fast: Sanders' representatives include high-profile progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who will co-chair the group, and the co-founder of the upstart Sunrise Movement, which hasn't been shy about attacking Biden's climate plan.

What we're watching: That's whether the group, which is supposed to make recommendations to Biden and the Democratic National Committee, will come to an agreement on specific policy measures (as opposed to just broad consensus principles).

Why it matters: There could be real stakes here for Biden.

  • The blessing of AOC and lefty activists could help inspire Sanders' backers who are less than psyched about Biden.
  • But AOC and Sunrise are not shrinking violets, and if the group doesn't find agreement, that could discourage those same voters.

What they're saying: The Trump campaign sees a political opening with the announcement, yesterday calling it evidence that Biden is listening to America's "two leading socialists."

On the other side, AOC — an outsider in Democratic politics — yesterday made sure to explain why she's taking part.

  • "I have always believed that real change happens not with a panel or task force, but in everyday people organizing mass movements to demand change," she tweeted.
  • "Yet we should also commit to showing up everywhere — every space where there are decisions & formative conversations — w/ mvmt voices."

AOC joins Biden climate change task force

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) will join the climate change policy task force for Joe Biden's campaign, reports CNN.

Why it matters: The Biden campaign is forming multiple such groups to help bridge the policy divide with progressive Bernie Sanders supporters in the Democratic Party. AOC is among the most high-profile and influential figures in the party's progressive wing.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 4,371,611 — Total deaths: 297,682 — Total recoveries — 1,562,673Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 1,390,764 — Total deaths: 84,136 — Total recoveries: 243,430 — Total tested: 9,974,831Map.
  3. Federal government: America's lack of basic agreement on the danger of the pandemic and its toll — Tech industry presses Pence to provide guidance on reopening.
  4. Business: Another 3 million Americans filed for unemployment last week.
  5. Education: Trump accuses Anthony Fauci of wanting "to play all sides" on schools.
  6. World: Coronavirus triggers global "food crisis with lots of food."
  Hydroxychloroquine questions answered
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Another 3 million Americans filed for unemployment last week

Another 2.98 million Americans filed for unemployment last week, the Labor Department said on Thursday.

Why it matters: The coronavirus is still forcing a historically high number of Americans out of work. In two months alone, more than 36 million people have filed jobless claims.

