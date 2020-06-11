1 hour ago - World

Trump administration coordinated ICC sanctions with Israel

Netanyahu and Pompeo. Photo: Kobi Gideon/GPO via Getty Images

The Trump administration and Israel coordinated the U.S. authorization of sanctions against the International Criminal Court announced Thursday during Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s short visit to Jerusalem last month, Israeli officials tell me.

Why it matters: The prosecutor of the ICC had decided to open an investigation against Israel for alleged war crimes in the West Bank and Gaza pending a review by the court's judges. The judges will make a decision soon, and Israel is seeking to use U.S. sanctions to pressure them into shutting down the investigation.

Behind the scenes: Israeli officials tell me the plan to sanction the ICC was one of the main reasons for Pompeo’s trip to Israel. The discussion was kept to low profile by both sides and wasn’t mentioned during the many briefings before and after the visit.

  • Israeli officials said Netanyahu brought to the meeting Yuval Steinitz, the minister who led the Israeli team that has worked on countering the ICC investigation.
  • During the meeting, Netanyahu and Steinitz urged Pompeo to move forward with sanctions against ICC officials.
  • In the weeks since the visit, the U.S. and Israel had continued their coordination on the issue. Israel was notified in advance of the content and timing of the U.S. sanctions, officials tell me.

The big picture: The U.S. move against the ICC was primarily a response to the court's investigation of alleged U.S. war crimes in Afghanistan, but both the White House and Pompeo stressed in their statements today that the ICC’s “political persecution” of Israel was a contributing factor.

Stocks sink nearly 5%

Entance of the New York Stock Exchange. Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

The S&P 500 fell 4.8% on Thursday — the worst decline for the index since April — while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 5.6% (or 1,476 points).

Why it matters: It's a pause in an epic Wall Street rally that has seen stocks recover about 40% since the worst of the coronavirus sell-off in March — despite the economy's slide into possibly one of the deepest recessions of all time.

Biden campaign circulates petition demanding Facebook crack down on misinformation

Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden's campaign published a petition and a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday demanding that the social media giant implement stronger misinformation rules and hold politicians, including President Trump, accountable for spreading lies.

Why it matters: Biden is directly challenging Facebook over its misinformation policies months ahead of the 2020 election. Many Democrats have been calling for Facebook to more closely regulate misinformation on its platform, especially since some credit Facebook for President Trump's 2016 victory.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 7,426,178 — Total deaths: 417,829 — Total recoveries — 3,494,024Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 2,008,905 — Total deaths: 113,168 — Total recoveries: 533,504 — Total tested: 21,467,820Map.
  3. Public health: U.S. cases surpass 2 million — Scientists struggle to find a clear message on Black Lives Matter protests.
  4. Cities: The most impacted cities saw huge drops in local commerce.
  5. 2020 election: Trump to hold first campaign rally since pandemic began.
  6. Economy: Treasury Secretary Mnuchin: "We can’t shut down the economy again."
