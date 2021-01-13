Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Intel names former exec Pat Gelsinger as new CEO

Ina Fried, author of Login

Gelsinger. Photo: Intel

Intel said Wednesday that VMware CEO Pat Gelsinger will return to the chipmaker as CEO, with current chief Bob Swan stepping down as of Feb. 15.

Why it matters: Intel faces a host of challenges from manufacturing issues to competition from rival AMD to Apple's move to use homegrown chips in the Mac.

Between the lines: Intel's woes have spurred calls for a leadership shake-up including from activist investor Third Point.

The other side: The company said in its press release announcing the CEO shift that it expects to exceed its earnings and revenue guidance for the fourth quarter when it reports earnings on Jan. 21.

  • The release also said the company "has made strong progress" on its next generation 7-nanometer manufacturing technology and will give a further update when it reports earnings.

Background: Gelsinger worked at Intel for three decades starting at age 18, rising to the upper executive ranks before leaving.

What they're saying: "My experience at Intel has shaped my entire career, and I am forever grateful to this company," Gelsinger said in a memo to Intel workers.

  • "To come back “home” to Intel in the role of CEO during what is such a critical time for innovation, as we see the digitization of everything accelerating, will be the greatest honor of my career."

Meanwhile: VMware said CFO Zane Rowe will serve as interim CEO while the company searches for Gelsinger's replacement. Gelsigner will remain on VMware's board of directors.

Go deeper

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
3 mins ago - Politics & Policy

McConnell won't reconvene Senate early for impeachment trial

McConnell. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell will not consent to reconvening the Senate on Friday under emergency authorities, delaying the start of President Trump's likely impeachment trial until Jan. 19 at the earliest, McConnell's team confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: If the House votes to impeach Trump for incitement on Wednesday, as is expected, the trial will likely not take place until after President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

This story is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Ina Fried, author of Login
26 mins ago - Technology

Qualcomm buying server chip startup Nuvia for $1.4 billion

Image: Qualcomm

Qualcomm said Wednesday it will pay $1.4 billion to buy Nuvia, a chip startup founded by former Apple employees.

Why it matters: The move gives Qualcomm fresh ideas for chip designs as the company faces intense competition from Intel, AMD and others.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Zach Dorfman of the Aspen Institute, author of Codebook
38 mins ago - Technology

Trump's four-year information war

Photo illustration: Brendan Lynch. Photos: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

Last week's riot at the Capitol was many things, but perhaps chiefly it was the culmination of four years of information warfare waged against the country from within the Oval Office.

Why it matters: A sprawling disinformation campaign led by President Trump — and buttressed by his allies in the media, online and in Congress — has severely destabilized the U.S. and makes further acts of violence and would-be insurrection a near certainty.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

