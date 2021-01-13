Intel names former exec Pat Gelsinger as new CEO

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Tampa Bay news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Charlotte news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Gelsinger. Photo: Intel
Intel said Wednesday that VMware CEO Pat Gelsinger will return to the chipmaker as CEO, with current chief Bob Swan stepping down as of Feb. 15.
Why it matters: Intel faces a host of challenges from manufacturing issues to competition from rival AMD to Apple's move to use homegrown chips in the Mac.
Between the lines: Intel's woes have spurred calls for a leadership shake-up including from activist investor Third Point.
The other side: The company said in its press release announcing the CEO shift that it expects to exceed its earnings and revenue guidance for the fourth quarter when it reports earnings on Jan. 21.
- The release also said the company "has made strong progress" on its next generation 7-nanometer manufacturing technology and will give a further update when it reports earnings.
Background: Gelsinger worked at Intel for three decades starting at age 18, rising to the upper executive ranks before leaving.
What they're saying: "My experience at Intel has shaped my entire career, and I am forever grateful to this company," Gelsinger said in a memo to Intel workers.
- "To come back “home” to Intel in the role of CEO during what is such a critical time for innovation, as we see the digitization of everything accelerating, will be the greatest honor of my career."
Meanwhile: VMware said CFO Zane Rowe will serve as interim CEO while the company searches for Gelsinger's replacement. Gelsigner will remain on VMware's board of directors.