1 hour ago - Technology

Intel pledges $50 million to coronavirus relief

Ina Fried

Photo: Intel

Intel announced Tuesday a $50 million coronavirus relief program designed to support more research, technology for patient care, and help for lower income students' distance-learning needs.

Why it matters: Intel's donation comes on top of an earlier $10 million pledge and amid other large donations from Apple, Microsoft, Cisco, Google, Facebook and others.

  • $10 million of Intel's pledge will be set aside to help fund employee-led and community efforts.

Details: Among the projects that will be funded is one that taps Intel and Cisco technology to turn hospital beds into "virtual ICU" rooms, Intel senior VP and PC unit head Gregory Bryant told Axios.

  • Bryant declined to comment on the business impact to Intel's PC unit from COVID-19, citing the company's quiet period before quarterly earnings, but he noted that technology is more important than ever.
  • "People are physically interacting less. They are connecting more than ever. That’s all based on technology. The technology we deliver is essential to helping people get through this as safely as possible," Bryant said.

