Instagram head: Here's why Facebook shouldn't be broken up

Speaking at Code Conference, Mosseri noted that there are more people at Facebook working on integrity and safety at Facebook than all the people working on Instagram. "If you split us up you would cut that off," he said.

Facebook AR/VR hardware executive Andrew Bosworth insisted that Facebook can fix the issues facing it. "I do believe they are solvable problems even if they are hard problems," he said.

Asked about Facebook defending its size by arguing it is needed to fight a problem of its own creation, Bosworth said: "This isn't circular logic; this is an economy of scale."