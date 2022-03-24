Instagram giving users more ways to view posts

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

It's a glorious day for those who want a little more control over algorithms. Instagram is finally giving us more ways to view posts in the app.

Driving the news: Three new types of views are now available so you can choose how you see posts.

If you want to live in an algorithmically driven universe, by all means stay on the Home feed.

If you want to see posts from accounts you follow in reverse chronological order like the good ole days, choose the Following option.

If you only care to see posts from accounts you really care about, choose Favorites.

Read about the full set of changes from Joanna Stern at the WSJ.

Hope's pro-tip: Always train your algorithms every few weeks to mix up what you see so you don't live in an echo chamber.