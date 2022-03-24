Instagram giving users more ways to view posts
It's a glorious day for those who want a little more control over algorithms. Instagram is finally giving us more ways to view posts in the app.
Driving the news: Three new types of views are now available so you can choose how you see posts.
- If you want to live in an algorithmically driven universe, by all means stay on the Home feed.
- If you want to see posts from accounts you follow in reverse chronological order like the good ole days, choose the Following option.
- If you only care to see posts from accounts you really care about, choose Favorites.
Read about the full set of changes from Joanna Stern at the WSJ.
Hope's pro-tip: Always train your algorithms every few weeks to mix up what you see so you don't live in an echo chamber.