Instacart now valued at $13.7 billion

The S&P 500 fell 4.8% on Thursday — the worst decline for the index since April — while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 5.6% (or 1,476 points).

Why it matters: It's a pause in an epic Wall Street rally that has seen stocks recover about 40% since the worst of the coronavirus sell-off in March — despite the economy's slide into possibly one of the deepest recessions of all time.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.