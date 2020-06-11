Instacart now valued at $13.7 billion
Grocery delivery company Instacart announced Thursday that it raised $225 million in new venture capital funding at a $13.7 billion valuation.
Why it matters: Instacart was often an afterthought for those following the gig economy, until the coronavirus pandemic made it a lifeline for many Americans who were unable or unwilling to shop for groceries. It's now valued higher than competitors like Postmates, Grubhub, Lyft and DoorDash.
