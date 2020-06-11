59 mins ago - Economy & Business

Instacart now valued at $13.7 billion

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Grocery delivery company Instacart announced Thursday that it raised $225 million in new venture capital funding at a $13.7 billion valuation.

Why it matters: Instacart was often an afterthought for those following the gig economy, until the coronavirus pandemic made it a lifeline for many Americans who were unable or unwilling to shop for groceries. It's now valued higher than competitors like Postmates, Grubhub, Lyft and DoorDash.

Courtenay Brown
1 min ago - Economy & Business

Stocks sink nearly 5%

Entance of the New York Stock Exchange. Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

The S&P 500 fell 4.8% on Thursday — the worst decline for the index since April — while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 5.6% (or 1,476 points).

Why it matters: It's a pause in an epic Wall Street rally that has seen stocks recover about 40% since the worst of the coronavirus sell-off in March — despite the economy's slide into possibly one of the deepest recessions of all time.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Rashaan Ayesh
50 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign circulates petition demanding Facebook crack down on misinformation

Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden's campaign published a petition and a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday demanding that the social media giant implement stronger misinformation rules and hold politicians, including President Trump, accountable for spreading lies.

Why it matters: Biden is directly challenging Facebook over its misinformation policies months ahead of the 2020 election. Many Democrats have been calling for Facebook to more closely regulate misinformation on its platform, especially since some credit Facebook for President Trump's 2016 victory.

Axios
Updated 59 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 7,426,178 — Total deaths: 417,829 — Total recoveries — 3,494,024Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 2,008,905 — Total deaths: 113,168 — Total recoveries: 533,504 — Total tested: 21,467,820Map.
  3. Public health: U.S. cases surpass 2 million — Scientists struggle to find a clear message on Black Lives Matter protests.
  4. Cities: The most impacted cities saw huge drops in local commerce.
  5. 2020 election: Trump to hold first campaign rally since pandemic began.
  6. Economy: Treasury Secretary Mnuchin: "We can’t shut down the economy again."
