Instacart says strike had "no impact" on operations

Dan Primack

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Grocery delivery company Instacart is claiming that a proposed worker strike had "absolutely no impact" on its operations, and that the platform had 40% more workers than it did at the same day and time last week (Monday at 12:30 pm PST).

Between the lines: Axios is unable to independently verify Instacart's claim, nor accurately gauge how many workers may have stayed home. But, as we wrote earlier, gig economy "strikes" often are more successful at making noise than getting numbers, and the strike organizer intentionally doesn't keep worker lists due to potential legal retaliation.

  • Instacart also said that 250,000 new people have signed up over the past week to become full-time "shoppers," which is company terminology for its in-store and delivery contractors, and that 50,000 of them have already begun work.
  • It also said that it has sold more groceries via its platform over the past 72 hours than in any prior 72-hour period.

Axios has reached out to one of the strike organizers for their thoughts on Instacart's statement, and will update this story if she replies.

Dan PrimackKia Kokalitcheva

Instacart workers set to strike during heart of coronavirus crisis

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Some Instacart workers plan to go on strike today, arguing that the grocery delivery unicorn's recent increases in pay and safety equipment are insufficient.

Why it matters: Instacart has become a lifeline for many Americans either unable or unwilling to leave their homes, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kia Kokalitcheva

Instacart plans to hire 300,000 more shoppers in coming months

Kaitlin Myers, an Instacart shopper. Photo: Denver Post/Cyrus McCrimmon

Instacart, the grocery delivery company, plans to hire 300,000 new workers to pick up and deliver orders to customers in North America over the next three months, more than doubling its current staffing.

Why it matters: Delivery services have become crucial for Americans as the coronavirus crisis forces many to stay at home. Instacart says order volume has grown by more than 150% year-over-year in the last few weeks, with the average customer basket size growing 15%.

Kia Kokalitcheva

Virus spread emphasizes precariousness of gig economy work

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

While a growing number of white collar companies are asking employees to work from home, gig economy companies seem to be doing little to protect workers in the face of coronavirus — though pressure is mounting for them to do more.

Why it matters: While engineers and business managers at companies like Uber and Lyft can bring their laptops home and access corporate health resources, the independent contractors who ferry passengers, hot meals and groceries, cannot. This highlights painful differences between corporate "haves" and "have-nots."

