45 mins ago - Economy & Business

Instacart plans to hire 300,000 more shoppers in coming months

Kia Kokalitcheva

Kaitlin Myers, an Instacart shopper. Photo: Denver Post/Cyrus McCrimmon

Instacart, the grocery delivery company, plans to hire 300,000 new workers to pick up and deliver orders to customers in North America over the next three months, more than doubling its current staffing.

Why it matters: Delivery services have become crucial for Americans as the coronavirus crisis forces many to stay at home. Instacart says order volume has grown by more than 150% year-over-year in the last few weeks, with the average customer basket size growing 15%.

Kia Kokalitcheva

Virus spread emphasizes precariousness of gig economy work

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

While a growing number of white collar companies are asking employees to work from home, gig economy companies seem to be doing little to protect workers in the face of coronavirus — though pressure is mounting for them to do more.

Why it matters: While engineers and business managers at companies like Uber and Lyft can bring their laptops home and access corporate health resources, the independent contractors who ferry passengers, hot meals and groceries, cannot. This highlights painful differences between corporate "haves" and "have-nots."

Scott RosenbergKia KokalitchevaIna Fried

Tech shapes a new stay-at-home economy

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

As the coronavirus crisis forces daily life across the U.S. into a new homebound template, the tech industry is swooping in to reshape how we shop, eat and entertain ourselves.

The big picture: Trends toward e-commerce, delivery services and online entertainment have long been underway, but this moment is accelerating them — and pushing the companies and industries behind them into a new position of dominance.

Dion Rabouin

Grocery delivery gets a target market

Reproduced from CivicScience; Note: Not all responses shown; Chart: Axios Visuals

The ideal grocery delivery customer is young and rich, new data from CivicScience shows.

Why it matters: Companies like Amazon and Walmart are investing further in grocery delivery and the data show who their target demographic could be.

