Instacart plans to hire 300,000 more shoppers in coming months

Instacart, the grocery delivery company, plans to hire 300,000 new workers to pick up and deliver orders to customers in North America over the next three months, more than doubling its current staffing.

Why it matters: Delivery services have become crucial for Americans as the coronavirus crisis forces many to stay at home. Instacart says order volume has grown by more than 150% year-over-year in the last few weeks, with the average customer basket size growing 15%.

