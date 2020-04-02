Instacart says it will send health safety kits to delivery workers

Grocery delivery company Instacart says that beginning next week it will make free safety kits with face masks, hand sanitizer and a thermometer available to its shoppers, and distribute masks to in-store workers amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Why it matters: Some Instacart workers began a strike on Monday to put pressure on the company to provide them with benefits, safety supplies and additional pay as they — and delivery workers at larger — have become a lifeline for many Americans staying in their homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

