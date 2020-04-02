Instacart says it will send health safety kits to delivery workers
Photo: Denver Post/Cyrus McCrimmon
Grocery delivery company Instacart says that beginning next week it will make free safety kits with face masks, hand sanitizer and a thermometer available to its shoppers, and distribute masks to in-store workers amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Why it matters: Some Instacart workers began a strike on Monday to put pressure on the company to provide them with benefits, safety supplies and additional pay as they — and delivery workers at larger — have become a lifeline for many Americans staying in their homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
