Inside the deal to take the Boston Red Sox public

Major League Baseball clubs try not to tip their financials, thus giving them better leverage when negotiating new players contracts or new stadium deals. But that might be about to change.

Driving the news: Fenway Sports Group, whose assets include The Boston Red Sox and Liverpool F.C., is in advanced talks to sell a minority stake to Redball Acquisition, a blank check company formed earlier this year by Moneyball maven Billy Beane and private equity investor Gerry Cardinale.

  • That minority stake would become publicly-traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

Details: Redball would acquire between 20% and 25% of FSG via the transaction, which would need to be approved by Major League Baseball, Axios has learned from multiple sources.

  • It would contribute the $575 million it raised via IPO earlier this year.
  • It also is seeking to raise between $800 million and $950 million for a PIPE, inclusive of at least a couple hundred million dollars from Cardinale's Redbird Capital Partners. That process kicked off last week.
  • The Wall Street Journal, which first reported on the deal, pegged the FSG enterprise value at around $8 billion.

ROI: Hedge fund billionaire John Henry led a $700 million purchase of the Red Sox in 2001. Nearly a decade later, he paid £300 million for Liverpool Football Club, putting it under an umbrella that also includes a NASCAR team and regional sports network.

  • The Red Sox have won four World Series titles during Henry's ownership, but just completed their most wretched year in decades.
  • Liverpool recently won its first-ever English Premier League crown.
  • In 2012, Henry tried hiring Billy Beane to be Red Sox general manager, but was rebuffed.

But, but, but: Other SPACs spent the weekend kicking FSG's tires, even floating the idea of spinning out Liverpool, although none of them have the pro sports bonafides of Beane and Cardinale (who structured the Yankees Entertainment & Sports deal while a Goldman Sachs banker).

The bottom line: If this deal goes through, expect it to open the stargate between SPACs and Major League Baseball teams, creating all sorts of new financial transparency.

  1. Politics: Fauci says Trump campaign ad took his comments out of context — Kudlow says Trump may offer larger stimulus than Democrats' proposal — Eric Trump says his father "got hit hard" by the coronavirus
  2. Health: What the White House outbreak says about the limits of testing — Regeneron CEO: Trump's success with antibody cocktail is not evidence of cure — U.S. sees third day of 50,000 new coronavirus cases.
  3. Media: Twitter flags misleading Trump tweet claiming he's "immune" from COVID-19 — ABC host says White House blocked Fauci from appearing on show
  4. World: U.K. PM to announce 3-tier coronavirus lockdown system for England
It's about to get even worse

The weather is getting colder and the days are getting shorter — accelerating the economic and psychological damage of the coronavirus pandemic.

The big picture: During the summer, businesses took advantage of outdoor dining, exercise and shopping, and families and friends safely gathered outside and at a distance. As the season changes, much of what made the last several months bearable will vanish.

What the White House outbreak says about the limits of testing

The White House coronavirus outbreak has provided a high-profile example of the limitations of rapid diagnostic testing.

Why it matters: New kinds of tests are quickly coming onto the market and being used in places like schools and nursing homes, adding urgency to the debate over how such testing should be used.

