Sports-focused SPAC co-chaired by Billy Beane files for $500 million IPO

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Billy Beane in 2018.Photo: Dai Sugano/Digital First Media/The Mercury News via Getty Images

RedBall Acquisition, a special-purpose acquisition company focused on buying a professional sports franchise, filed for a $500 million IPO.

Details: It's sponsored by private equity firm RedBird Capital Partners, and co-chaired by former Oakland A's executive Billy Beane.

Why it matters: This is the intersection of two red-hot trends, raising blank-check acquisition companies and institutional investment in pro sports.

The bottom line: Don't be surprised if this SPAC, which has around $2 billion of buying power, focuses on European soccer. RedBird recently bought France's Toulouse FC, while Beane has spent the past few years advising Dutch club AZ Alkmaar.

Fadel Allassan
Nadler accuses Barr of undermining democratic norms in opening statement

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) painted the integrity of the Justice Department as "more at risk than at any time in modern history" in opening remarks at a hearing for Attorney General Bill Barr Tuesday, accusing him of shielding President Trump from responsibility and eroding democratic norms.

Why it matters: The hearing, which focuses on the DOJ's alleged politicization under Barr, is the attorney general's first time appearing before the committee. Barr in his own remarks accused the committee's Democrats of trying to discredit him over his investigations into the origins of the FBI's Russia probe.

Courtenay Brown
Fed extends economic support programs through December

Fed chair Jerome Powell testifying before Congress on June 30. Photo: Bill O'Leary/AFP via Getty Images

The Federal Reserve is extending the emergency lending programs it launched in response to the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus to the end of the year.

Why it matters: The Fed's programs were originally set to expire in September, but the central bank is now signaling that the economy will need its support for a longer period than anticipated. Congress, too, is facing looming deadlines for programs like extra unemployment benefits set to expire in coming days, when lawmakers initially hoped the coronavirus would have run its course.

Hans Nichols
Biden plans $150 billion for communities of color

Biden at a July 21 speech on his economic plan. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Joe Biden plans to detail Tuesday how his "Build Back Better" economic program will help African American and Latino communities, explaining how he will leverage public funds to spur private investment for businesses that are grappling with COVID-19 and generations of structural inequality.

Behind the numbers: In the fourth and final installment of his economic program, Biden will spell out how to specifically allocate for communities of color some of the money that he's previously announced.

