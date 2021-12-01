The lawmakers playing up infrastructure the most

Both of the Democrats' vulnerable Arizona senators have been some of the most active lawmakers in hyping "infrastructure" in their press releases, newsletters, tweets and Facebook posts.

Why it matters: Democrats are hopeful their successes on roads, bridges — and, possibly, expanding the social safety net — will lessen losses they're expecting in the 2022 midterms. The social media activity has been tracked since President Biden signed the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package into law.

By the numbers: Quorum analyzed all Congressional press releases, newsletters to constituents, floor statements, tweets and Facebook posts with mentions of "infrastructure" since Nov. 15.