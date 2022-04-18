Infowars files for bankruptcy after Sandy Hook defamation lawsuits

Alex Jones' Infowars on Sunday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of Texas, with an estimated liability of as much as $10 million.

State of play: Two other companies owned by Jones filed for bankruptcy as well, each with an estimated liability of up to $10 million. Jones was found liable for damages in a defamation lawsuit arising from his claims that the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting was a "giant hoax."

The companies that filed were Infowars, Infowars Health and Prison Planet TV.

Catch up fast: Jones had said that the Sandy Hook massacre was a "false flag" operation planned by "crisis actors." As a result, several families sued him for his unsubstantiated conspiracy theories.