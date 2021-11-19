The Information launches new long-form features section

Sign up for our daily briefing
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
The Information’s founder and editor-in-chief Jessica Lessin. Photo: Bobby Longoria/Getty Images for SXSW
The Information is launching a new section called "The Information Weekend," that will offer long-form coverage of lifestyle and trend reporting.
Why it matters: It's a departure from The Information's mostly business-focused breaking news content.
- While The Information does publish some features right now, the new section is meant to provide lighter content that's focused on lifestyle trends.
The new team will be led by Jon Steinberg, former editor-in-chief of San Francisco magazine and senior editor at New York magazine, who will serve as editor.
- Josh Duboff, formerly of Vanity fair, will serve as a contributing editor. Annie Goldsmith, previously a writer for Town & Country magazine, will report for the tech section. Journalist and researcher Emily Dreyfuss will author a regular column on modern parenting in the digital age.
The section will focus on trends and lifestyle news via longer features that are meant to be witty, fun and practical.
- New stories will publish every Friday and are meant to serve as softer weekend reads for The Information's audience of mostly business and technology executives.
- In the first edition out Friday afternoon, one story includes a feature on celebrities' kids souring on TikTok.
- The content will have a dedicated section on The Information's site and will have its own newsletter.
The big picture: It's the latest product expansion from The Information, the subscription-based business and tech publication owned and launched by media veteran Jessica Lessin.
- Lessin told Axios earlier this week that the company is launching a newsletter network that will expand its current newsletter portfolio to more outside voices across a variety of topic areas that don't necessarily have to be focused on business or tech.