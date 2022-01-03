Sign up for our daily briefing

Inflation in Turkey spikes to highest level under Erdoğan

Menekse Tokyay
Source: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

ANKARA — Turkey’s year-on-year inflation rate jumped to 36% according to December’s consumer price index (CPI), released Monday. That's the highest rate since 2002.

The big picture: President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has continued to push for cuts to interest rates amid soaring inflation, arguing it will strengthen Turkey's exports and the construction sector. But that unorthodox approach has seen prices fluctuate wildly and the purchasing power of working class Turks decrease significantly.

Many Turks have moved or joined their households to cope with spiking rents and utility bills, particularly in Istanbul, where around one-fifth of the population lives and where the cost of living has increased by 50% over the past year.

  • Photos of elderly Turks collecting vegetables discarded by vendors at marketplaces have become common. Street vendors have begun selling half bagels. In Ankara, philanthropists have helped to cover electricity and water bills.
  • The earnings of ordinary Turks will further erode in the new year due to fresh hikes in electricity and gas prices on New Year's Eve.
  • The government recently raised the minimum wage by 50%, but the new monthly wage is currently worth less relative to the dollar than the prior wage was at the beginning of the year, underscoring the difficulties of boosting social welfare amid high inflation and economic instability. The rise in wages may also push businesses to use unregistered workers.

Between the lines: The official statistics may not even tell the full story. While Turkey’s Central Bank projected full year inflation at 18.4% just two months ago, the independent Inflation Research Group estimates that it is 82.8%.

  • Economists have also disputed the official CPI statistics. The Turkish Statistical Institute's senior leaders have been repeatedly replaced, raising questions about the statistical body's political independence.
  • Turkey’s economic unpredictability and the discrepancies between official and unofficial figures have spooked some investors.

Driving the news: Erdoğan announced a plan on Dec. 20 to reverse the trend of Turks putting their savings in foreign currencies like the dollar by guaranteeing local currency deposits, with the state covering any losses in value.

  • That policy could strain the budget and push inflation rates higher.
  • It could also hurt the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), which has been sliding in the polls, in constituencies where dollar-nominated accounts are common.

The state of play: According to a new poll, some 60% of Turkish citizens do not believe the economy will recover under the current government. That includes around one-third of AKP voters.

  • Some celebrities close to the government have faced public criticism for their lavish lifestyles and alleged insensitivity to the plight of ordinary Turks.

Flashback: A decade ago, Turks could buy a dollar with around 1.8 liras. Now that figure is over 13, by far the worst decline among the emerging markets. The lira lost 44% of its value against the dollar just in the past year.

What's next: The Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee will meet on January 20, and its inflation report will be published on Jan. 27.

  • Goldman Sachs anticipates inflation will reach as high as 40% by mid-2022.

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
10 hours ago - Economy & Business

Biden's monopoly gambit

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Monopolies cause inflation — so cracking down on monopolies will cause inflation to decline. That's the claim of the Biden administration, anyway.

Why it matters: It's very hard to find good-faith arguments on any side of this debate. But one thing is clear: The U.S. government is currently being broadly blamed for rapidly rising prices. If inflation does decline, for any reason, then it will surely claim credit.

Stef W. Kight
27 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Remain in Mexico expands as U.S. immigration court hearings begin

Immigrants await transfer to a U.S. Border Patrol processing center in Yuma, Ariz. Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

The Biden administration brought 36 migrants back to the U.S. for court hearings on Monday under the reimposed Remain in Mexico program and expanded its enforcement of that program into San Diego, even as it continues efforts to end the policy, administration officials told reporters on a call.

The big picture: The administration has asked the Supreme Court to intervene to allow them to end what's formally known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), which forces asylum seekers at the southern border to wait in Mexico while their cases are heard.

Oriana Gonzalez
4 hours ago - Technology

Apple becomes first company worth $3 trillion

Photo: Eric Thayer/Getty Images

Apple on Monday became the first publicly traded company to be worth $3 trillion, the New York Times reports.

Driving the news: It comes less than two years after the company became the first to hit a $2 trillion valuation.

