Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Companies turn to "shrinkflation" in bid to avoid price increases

Nathan Bomey
Nathan Bomey, author of Closer

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The four-decade high in inflation is leading companies to look for alternatives to price increases to avoid scaring off customers.

Why it matters: With annualized inflation registering at 7% in December, businesses are turning to a mix of price increases and "shrinkflation" — cutting the amount you get, not the price you pay.

Driving the news: Less than 24 hours before the Consumer Price Index reported its highest reading since 1982, Domino’s Pizza CEO Ritch Allison said the chain plans to reduce the number of chicken wings in its $7.99 deal from 10 to eight.

  • Facing food-cost increases of 8%–10%, Domino’s also plans to eliminate its $7.99 pizza deal for call-in orders, making it online only amid labor shortages.
  • "The company is optimistic these changes will improve franchise profitability through online upsell opportunities and provide labor savings" as orders move online, Cowen stock analyst Andrew Charles wrote Wednesday.

By the numbers: In November and December, companies mentioned "inflation" or "inflationary" pressure in 2,509 corporate transcripts, up from 643 during the same period of 2020, according to financial research firm Sentieo.

  • "Inflation is persisting because of labor shortages," Columbia Business School finance professor Laura Veldkamp tells Axios. "Scarce labor makes labor and goods more expensive, and this will last as long as COVID lasts."
  • Also key: supply chain breakdowns.

Reality check: Sometimes shrinkflation's not enough, and price increases are unavoidable.

  • 52% of U.S. businesses "expect prices of their products to continue rising in 2022," while only 3% expect them to decline, according to an S&P Global Market Intelligence poll released Tuesday.

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
24 hours ago - Politics & Policy

White House braces for brutal inflation report

Photo: Courtesy of the White House

The White House is bracing for another bad report Wednesday on inflation — but now expects it to slow down by the end of the year, administration officials tell Axios.

Why it matters: The Biden administration had been labeling price hikes as "transitory." By publicly warning the Consumer Price Index December reading shows inflation will linger through 2022, officials are trying to temper public expectations and minimize the bad-news blow.

Neil Irwin
11 hours ago - Economy & Business

Inflation hit 7% in December, highest since 1982

Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

Consumer prices rose faster in 2021 than they had in any 12-month period since 1982, according to December numbers released Wednesday that showed the inflationary surge continued at the end of the year.

  • The Consumer Price Index rose 0.5% in December and 7% for the full year. Even excluding volatile energy and food, those numbers were 0.6% and 5.5%.
Hope King, author of Closer
Jan 11, 2022 - Economy & Business

Powell faces management of an economy he helped create

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Brendan Smialowski-Pool/Getty Images

Jerome Powell’s second term as Federal Reserve chair will be defined by his response to the economy he helped create.

Why it matters: Powell's job will be harder in many ways than when the Fed was focused on just keeping the country afloat at the onset of the pandemic.

