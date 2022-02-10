Inflation undermines families

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Inflation undermines families

Nathan Bomey
Nathan Bomey, author of Closer

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Inflation is straining the family budget.

Why it matters: The real-world effect of inflation is being felt by millions of Americans in vital areas like fuel, electricity and grocery bills, threatening to undermine consumer spending on discretionary goods.

The big picture: The annual rate of inflation hit another 40-year high in January, rising to 7.5% from a peak of 7% in December, according to government data released Thursday.

  • Energy prices have soared 27% over the previous 12 months, used car prices 41% and food prices 7%.
  • A Moody's report last month estimated the average family was spending $250 more per month due to excess inflation, even before the new monthly figures.

Threat level: Low-income households are especially vulnerable despite wage increases.

  • For a family of four on a "thrifty" budget, food cost an average of $863 in December, up from $671 a year earlier, according to the most recent figures published by the Department of Agriculture.
  • Real average weekly earnings — a figure accounting for inflation's impact — fell 3.1% in January, compared with a year earlier.

Yes, but: Inflation might finally be peaking.

  • There are "some encouraging signs underneath the hood that recent upward pressure from goods shortages is fading," Capital Economics U.S. economist Andrew Hunter wrote.
  • One such area is new vehicle prices, which were flat last month against December after rising more than 1% per month since June.

The bottom line: The fact that the pain might ease soon doesn’t make it any less painful now.

Go deeper

Neil Irwin
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

China trade bust

Expand chart
Credit: Axios Visuals. Source: Peterson Institute for International Economics

It was only two years ago that former President Trump struck a mega trade deal with China, containing commitments by the Chinese to purchase vast sums of American exports. So how's it going?

Not great, according to calculations by Chad Bown of the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Eileen Drage O'Reilly
Updated 3 hours ago - Science

Unlocking the mystery of the "never COVID" cohort

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Some people don't get COVID despite being exposed to the virus — a mystery researchers are trying to unravel.

Why it matters: Understanding the small cohort of "never COVID" people could lead to new vaccine targets or other protections as the world enters the third year of the pandemic.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
4 hours ago - Health

Abortions in Texas dropped by 60% in month after ban took effect

Expand chart
Data: Texas Health and Human Services; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

The number of abortions performed in Texas fell by 60% in the first month after the most restrictive abortion ban in the U.S. went into effect, according to data released Thursday by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

By the numbers: In August, there were a total of 5,404 clinic abortions conducted. That number fell dramatically in September to 2,197.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow