The "powerful forces" that will help lower long-term inflation

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

The "powerful forces" that will help lower long-term inflation

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Right now, we’re in the thick of it. Inflation is coming in hot, and it’s all around us.

The big picture: Much of the current debate centers around when the current bout of inflation will peak and how long it will last.

  • But it's also worth looking farther out into the future. After supply chain snarls begin to ease and monetary policy starts tightening, the long-standing economic trends that underpinned the last two decades of low inflation will still be around.

Why it matters: Those trends, like the rapid pace of technological innovation and globalization, have helped keep a lid on price growth since the 1990s. And those dynamics aren't going anywhere.

  • “There are some very powerful forces at work over the longer run that will put downward pressure on prices,” Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco, tells Axios.
  • The market's view, via 5- and 10-year breakevens, is that inflation will moderate over the long haul.

State of play: Technological advances are a big factor — for example, the cost of flat-screen TVs 10 years ago, compared to now.

  • "We see technology not only improving the product but taking down the price of the product. That tends to be a deflationary force," Hooper notes.
  • Meanwhile, the new remote work environment has turbo-charged the efforts of companies across all sectors to digitize and automate — moves that usually lead to cost reductions.

And globalization — the ultimate deflationary force — is not going away, as economist Megan Greene outlines in this FT column.

  • Still, over the next 20 years, globalization may look very different from the past two decades. And those differences will determine the extent of its deflationary impact, says Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab.

What's happening now with supply chain resiliency is more along the lines of "diversification, as opposed to de-globalization," Sonders says.

  • Manufacturers and retailers are looking for ways to diversify supply chains and move away from "just in time" inventory strategies that leave little wiggle room for supply shocks. We may see more manufacturing migrate out of China to other parts of Asia, or closer to home in Latin America.

Meanwhile: Worker power, which produces higher wages, has been on the decline for several decades (higher wages can translate to higher prices).

  • Union members' share of the workforce in 2020 was half of what it was back in 1983. And the total number of strikes in recent years pales compared to the norms across the 1950s to the 1980s.
  • Wage gains this year have not kept up with inflation.

The bottom line: No one knows for sure when the current period of inflation will peak. But when it does, these long-term forces will still be at play.

Go deeper: Retailers are having a foot traffic problem

Go deeper

Kate Marino
Dec 13, 2021 - Economy & Business

Worker pay isn’t keeping up with inflation

Data: Axios calculations based on Atlanta Fed Wage Tracker (weighted overall series) and Consumer Price Index (all items) via FRED; Chart: Axios Visuals

For all the hype that wage growth has received this year, pay isn’t keeping up with price growth. Real earnings, or wage growth less inflation, turned sharply negative the last two months, after eeking out gains over the summer, consumer price data out Friday show.

Why it matters: That’s an erosion of spending power, which is a bummer. But for the time being, it takes the edge off worries of a wage-price spiral, which happens when higher wages fuel inflation, which fuels the need for even higher wages — and so on.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sophia Cai
15 mins ago - Politics & Policy

MLK family: "No celebration without legislation"

Arndrea Waters King (left), Yolanda Renee King and Martin Luther King III visit the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial on MLK Day in Jan. 2020. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

The family of Martin Luther King Jr. is urging the public not to celebrate his legacy as a civil and voting rights activist on MLK Day next month if Congress hasn't passed new national voting rights protections, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: This no-celebration-without-legislation approach is a unique form of protest, and puts pressure not just on Republicans, but also Democrats, who've been reluctant to eliminate the filibuster to pass pending bills.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen, author of AM
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Fox hosts target 1/6 committee

Two Fox News prime-time hosts tore into the House's 1/6 investigative committee last night as they spoke about their own texts during the siege.

Driving the news: Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham's texts had been turned over to the committee by former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. The hosts spoke 24 hours after committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney read the texts aloud during a hearing on holding Meadows in contempt.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow