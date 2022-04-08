Stealth fuel costs drive inflation

Data: FactSet; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

We're all familiar with "pain at the pump," the narrative that launched a thousand local news segments. But there's more than one fuel product that can be pumped, and the extent of the pain can vary.

Driving the news: The price surge for industrial fuels such as diesel and jet fuel — byproducts of petroleum refining, known as distillates — have far outstripped the rise in price for consumer-facing products such as gasoline.

Why it matters: The surge in these acts as a stealth inflationary force, pushing up prices of a wide range of goods — anything that's trucked in — and services, such as air travel.

State of play: The difference in prices among these fuels crisply illustrates the economic concept of "elasticity," or how sensitive demand is to changing prices.