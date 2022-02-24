Sign up for our daily briefing

Indian chess sensation, 16, beats world champion Magnus Carlsen

Axios

Chess prodigy Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa at school in Chennai in 2018 after becoming a grandmaster. Photo: ArunSankar/AFP via Getty Images

India's teen chess grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa is winning widespread praise after becoming the youngest person to beat Magnus Carlsen since the Norwegian player became world champion in 2013.

The big picture: Praggnanandhaa failed to qualify for the Airthings Masters quarterfinals, which began on Wednesday, following his win over Carlsen in the rapid chess tournament. But Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "We are all rejoicing on the success of the young genius R Praggnanandhaa."

  • "Proud of his accomplishment of winning against the noted champion Magnus Carlsen. I wish the talented Praggnanandhaa the very best for his future endeavours," Modi added.
  • India's celebrated retired cricket star Sachin Tendulkar described Praggnanandhaa's win over Carlsen late on Monday as "magical." "You've made India proud!" Tendulkar added.

What he's saying: When asked on Chess24 he'd celebrate beating Carsen, Praggnanandhaa said: "I think it’s about just going to bed, because I don’t think I will have dinner at 2:30 in the morning."

Go deeper

Dave Lawler
Updated 6 mins ago - World

PUTIN LAUNCHES ATTACKS

Photo: Sergei Guneyev\TASS via Getty

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a "special military operation" in Ukraine in a speech that appeared to serve as a declaration of war.

State of play: Russian troops have already begun to move into eastern Ukraine and large explosions were reported immediately after Putin's speech, including near Kyiv.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 23 mins ago - World

Biden warns Russia of "further consequences" after Putin declaration

President Biden delivers remarks at the White House on Tuesday. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Biden issued a statement on Wednesday night condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a "special military operation" in Ukraine that appeared to serve as a declaration of war.

Details: "The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces," Biden said.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dave LawlerZachary Basu
Updated 3 hours ago - World

Zelensky says Putin has ordered invasion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Stefanie Loos-Pool/Getty

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an impassioned address on Wednesday night that Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered an invasion of his country but that if Russia attacks, "you will see our faces, not our backs."

The latest: Hours later, Putin announced a "special military operation" in Ukraine in a speech that appeared to serve as a declaration of war.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow