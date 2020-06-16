3 Indian Army soldiers killed in Himalayan border clashes with China

Three Indian soldiers have been killed in "a violent face-off" with the Chinese Army in Ladakh in the disputed Kashmir region along the Himalayan border on Monday night, the Indian Army said in a statement.

Details: The Indian Army later amended the statement to say there had been "casualties on both sides," India Today notes. China, meawhile, accused India of crossing the border and "attacking Chinese personnel," per AFP.

The Indian Army added, "Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation."

Why it matters: The deaths are "believed to be the first in decades" during clashes between the two countries, which have only been at war once — over the disputed Himalayan border in 1962, which China won, the BBC notes.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

