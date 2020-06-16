1 hour ago - World

3 Indian Army soldiers killed in Himalayan border clashes with China

Indian security force soldiers in Leh, Ladakh, India. Photo: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

Three Indian soldiers have been killed in "a violent face-off" with the Chinese Army in Ladakh in the disputed Kashmir region along the Himalayan border on Monday night, the Indian Army said in a statement.

Details: The Indian Army later amended the statement to say there had been "casualties on both sides," India Today notes. China, meawhile, accused India of crossing the border and "attacking Chinese personnel," per AFP.

  • The Indian Army added, "Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation."

Why it matters: The deaths are "believed to be the first in decades" during clashes between the two countries, which have only been at war once — over the disputed Himalayan border in 1962, which China won, the BBC notes.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian
7 mins ago - World

Zoom walks U.S.-China tightrope

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Last week, video conferencing company Zoom sought to reassure global users that it would no longer shutter accounts outside of mainland China at Beijing's behest. But Zoom's struggle to please two governments with radically different ideologies is only just beginning.

Why it matters: U.S. tech companies with a significant presence in China face penalties or even expulsion from the country if they don't abide by Chinese government requests, and severe censure from U.S. civil society and government officials if they do.

Alayna Treene
21 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Senate Republicans prepare their opening bid on police reform

Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.). Photo: Al-Drago-Pool/Getty Images

Senate Republicans are planning to unveil a police reform bill on Wednesday that will limit the use of chokeholds and offer federal funding for deescalation training, sources familiar with the draft bill tell Axios.

The big picture: Republicans are under increasing pressure to deliver tangible change in the wake of mass outrage over the death of George Floyd. Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C), who has taken the lead on drafting the bill, and other members of the Senate GOP task force see the bill as a starting point for negotiations with House Democrats.

Margaret Talev
37 mins ago - Health

Axios-Ipsos poll: Americans fear a second wave

Data: Ipsos/Axios survey; Note: ±3.3% margin of error. This survey defined self-quarantine as staying at home and avoiding contact with others for 14 days and social distancing as staying at home and avoiding others as much as possible; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

Eight in 10 Americans are worried about a second wave of the coronavirus, with large majorities saying they'll resume social distancing, dial back shopping and keep their kids out of school if it happens, in Week 13 of the Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

Why it matters: Businesses and schools around the country are trying to assess how quickly and fully they should reopen based in part on what Americans will demand and tolerate. These findings underscore the challenges in predicting how they should proceed.

