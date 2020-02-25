1 hour ago - World

India gives Trump warm welcome as brutal protests rip New Delhi apart

Axios

People supporting India's new citizenship law beat a Muslim man in New Delhi, India. Photo: Danish Siddiqui/TPX/Reuters

While President Trump enjoys a hero's welcome in India, that nation's capital is being torn apart by violent protests between Hindus and Muslims.

The state of play: At least 186 people — 56 police officers and 130 protesters — have been injured and 10 killed in recent clashes, a New Delhi police spokesperson told the AP.

The big picture: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist party passed a law in December that bars Muslim refugees from citizenship.

  • His government has repeatedly blocked internet access in parts of the country that are home to protests.
  • Last year, Modi's government suspended the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, which is India's only Muslim-majority state.

In one New Delhi neighborhood, "Muslim residents, many of them women ... began to block a major road" during weekend protests against the law, the N.Y. Times reports.

  • "The next day ... a local leader from Mr. Modi’s political party ... threatened to mobilize a mob to clear out the protesters."
  • "He said he didn’t want to create trouble while Mr. Trump was visiting but warned the police that as soon as Mr. Trump left India ... his followers would clear the streets if the police didn’t.

Between the lines: Trump is seen as a hero by the same Hindu nationalist groups that supported Modi’s rise to power, Axios' Rashaan Ayesh emails.

  • Both leaders have targeted Muslim communities through the power of policy — Modi with the citizenship ban and Trump through his Muslim ban
  • These Hindu groups find Trump’s politics “comforting” because of how bluntly Trump is willing to confront Muslim communities about terrorism, the New York Times writes.

Dave Lawler

Senators concerned India's "secular character" is under threat

Trump and Modi in Houston. Photo: Sergio Flores/Getty Images

A bipartisan group of senators wrote to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Wednesday expressing concerns and seeking State Department assessments on India's crackdown in Kashmir and controversial citizenship law.

Why it matters: President Trump is heading to India later this month. Rather than pressure Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Kashmir crackdown during their last appearance together, in Houston, Trump praised him.

Dave LawlerZachary Basu

Trump to visit India as U.S. weighs new "special relationship"

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump will travel to New Delhi and Ahmedabad, India, on Feb. 24–25 to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the White House announced Monday.

Why it matters: “India could be to America in Asia during the 21st century what the U.K. was in Europe during the 20th – the most reliable partner in great power competition,” says Husain Haqqani, a former Pakistani ambassador to Washington now at the Hudson Institute.

Rebecca Falconer

Deadly clashes erupt in Delhi as Trump visits India

Rival protesters over the Citizenship Amendment Act in Delhi, India, on Monday. Photo: Yawar Nazir/ Getty Images

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called for calm Tuesday as deadly clashes erupted in the city's northeast between supporters and opponents of India's controversial new citizenship law.

Why it matters: Per the BBC, a police officer and six civilians "died in the capital's deadliest day" since last year's passing of the Citizenship Amendment Act — which allows religious minorities but excludes Muslims from nearby countries to become citizens if they can show they were persecuted for their religion. This comes as President Trump and members of the U.S. first family are in Delhi as part of a two-day visit to India, though they're away from the violence.

