India's government said Monday it is revoking the part of the constitution that gives Indian-administered Kashmir special privileges, the BBC reports.

Why it matters: Tensions are running high in the highly militarized border region that is claimed by both India and Pakistan after the Indian government announced on Sunday night that it was imposing a lockdown, citing possible terrorist attacks by Pakistan-based militants, per Al Jazeera. The revoking of the special status would likely provoke backlash and violence in the Muslim-majority state.