India revokes Kashmir's special status amid crackdown

Troops in Kashmir
Indian paramilitary troopers stand guard at a roadblock at Maisuma locality in Srinagar, Kashmir, on Aug.4. Photo: Tauseef Mustafa/AFP/Getty Images

India's government said Monday it is revoking the part of the constitution that gives Indian-administered Kashmir special privileges, the BBC reports.

Why it matters: Tensions are running high in the highly militarized border region that is claimed by both India and Pakistan after the Indian government announced on Sunday night that it was imposing a lockdown, citing possible terrorist attacks by Pakistan-based militants, per Al Jazeera. The revoking of the special status would likely provoke backlash and violence in the Muslim-majority state.

The big picture: Kashmir has been the cause of 2 of the 3 wars fought between the 2 countries. Amid fears of possible attacks, which Pakistan has denied, there are reports that regional leaders have been placed under house arrest and that mobile internet services have been partially suspended.

  • India's president has signed a decree abolishing the special status, Article 370 of the constitution, which gave autonomy to the Himalayan region, Al Jazeera reports.
  • The local government on Friday called off a major Hindu pilgrimage and evacuated thousands of pilgrims and tourists.
  • The Indian government deployed 10,000 troops to the region last week after evacuating the region of tourists.

