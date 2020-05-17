2 hours ago - World

India extends coronavirus lockdown until end of May

A medical worker checks a child's temerpature. Photo: Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

India extended its almost two-month coronavirus lockdown until the end of May on Sunday, although the government's National Disaster Management Authority said in a statement that new guidelines may be issued to help restart economic activity, AP reports.

Why it matters: India's lockdown, which began in late March and affected 1.4 billion people, is the largest ever attempted.

  • The Health Ministry reported a record jump of nearly 5,000 cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the country's number of confirmed cases to 90,927.
  • Major metropolitan areas like Mumbai, New Delhi and Chennai are still trying to control the spread of the virus.

The big picture: Schools, hotels, restaurants, bars, shopping malls, cinemas, places of worship and travel by air, rail and metro will remain shut down nationwide.

India's Modi sees popularity boost for coronavirus response

Photo: Diptendu Dutta/AFP via Getty Images

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity has surged amid the coronavirus pandemic, and he and the Bharatiya Janata Party could emerge even stronger after the coronavirus crisis, per recent opinion polls cited by The New York Times.

Why it matters: If India continues to successfully tackle the pandemic, Modi has the potential to emerge as a more powerful leader. Looking forward, he may try to push more Hindu-centric policies as "the deadly pandemic is bringing many Indians to his side despite lingering concerns about his agenda," the Times writes.

Gottlieb defends CDC on testing after criticism from Peter Navarro

Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb defended the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's early efforts to develop a coronavirus test on CBS News' "Face the Nation" on Sunday, rebutting claims by White House economic adviser Peter Navarro that the agency "let the country down."

What they're saying: "Even if the CDC rolled out that test perfectly, there still wouldn't have been enough testing in place in the nation to do what we call 'sentinel surveillance' to try to detect this virus earlier," Gottlieb said.

