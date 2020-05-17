India extends coronavirus lockdown until end of May
A medical worker checks a child's temerpature. Photo: Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times via Getty Images
India extended its almost two-month coronavirus lockdown until the end of May on Sunday, although the government's National Disaster Management Authority said in a statement that new guidelines may be issued to help restart economic activity, AP reports.
Why it matters: India's lockdown, which began in late March and affected 1.4 billion people, is the largest ever attempted.
- The Health Ministry reported a record jump of nearly 5,000 cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the country's number of confirmed cases to 90,927.
- Major metropolitan areas like Mumbai, New Delhi and Chennai are still trying to control the spread of the virus.
The big picture: Schools, hotels, restaurants, bars, shopping malls, cinemas, places of worship and travel by air, rail and metro will remain shut down nationwide.
