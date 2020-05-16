30 mins ago - World

India's Modi sees popularity boost for coronavirus response

Photo: Diptendu Dutta/AFP via Getty Images

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity has surged amid the coronavirus pandemic, and he and the Bharatiya Janata Party could emerge even stronger after the coronavirus crisis, per recent opinion polls cited by The New York Times.

Why it matters: If India continues to successfully tackle the pandemic, Modi has the potential to emerge as a more powerful leader. Looking forward, he may try to push more Hindu-centric policies as "the deadly pandemic is bringing many Indians to his side despite lingering concerns about his agenda," the Times writes.

And those policies could come at the expense of Muslims in the country.

  • "The political opposition is practically invisible."

The big picture: Other world leaders have experienced a boost associated with the coronavirus, though for many, that is not anticipated to last.

Meanwhile, analysts told the Times that Modi's uptick in popularity could endure, as many citizens see him as a stabilizer.

  • Some polls show Modi's already-high approval rating jumping to 80%, and even as high as 90% in some cases.

But, but, but: Modi has run into a few bumps during the nation's COVID-19 lockdown, particularly with migrant laborers. Many are newly unemployed or fled India's major cities to return home on sometimes fatal journeys.

  • Economists also believe Modi's $260 billion relief package won't be enough to cover the job and economic losses caused by the pandemic, the Times notes.

What to watch: India is preparing to reopen its economy in the week ahead after Modi implemented one of the word's strongest lockdowns. That move will provide more insight into the economic impacts of the virus.

  • With the reopening, India could also see an increase in positive cases.
  • The country currently has 86,595 confirmed cases.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 4,574,902 — Total deaths: 308,843 — Total recoveries — 1,652,681Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 1,445,867 — Total deaths: 87,643 — Total recoveries: 250,747 — Total tested: 10,720,185Map.
  3. States: Grand Canyon gradually reopens amid coronavirus pandemic — Most states are slowly making progress against the coronavirus.
  4. Public health: FDA authorizes first at-home kit that can be used with multiple coronavirus tests.
  5. Congress: House passes $3 trillion coronavirus relief package and adopts new rules to allow remote voting.
  6. Business: Fed warns corporate debt binge will amplify economy's downturn.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Updated 29 mins ago - Politics & Policy

FDA authorizes first at-home kit that can be used with multiple coronavirus tests

A health care worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the coronavirus at the Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem, New York City on May 13. Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

An at-home coronavirus collection kit made by health care startup Everlywell has received emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, the agency announced Saturday.

Why it matters: This is the only kit that can be used with multiple coronavirus tests, although two other at-home swabs have received authorization from the FDA. The swabs collected at home will be sent to labs for diagnosis.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow36 mins ago - Health

A coming bio revolution is poised to change the world

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Increasingly inexpensive genetic sequencing and engineering tools could upend everything from health care to fuel.

Why it matters: This bio revolution could lead to a world that is more sustainable and even extend human lifespans. But its full extent is dependent on social acceptance — and carries serious risks as well.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow1 hour ago - Science