Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

All eyes on India amid global content arms race

Sara Fischer
Expand chart
Data: Parrot Analytics; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

Facing saturation in the U.S., media giants are looking abroad for growth, and India — the second-largest internet population globally — is ripe for disruption.

Why it matters: When it comes to monetizing attention, "India has immense room to grow," said Ravi Agrawal, editor-in-chief of Foreign Policy and author of "India Connected: How the Smartphone Is Transforming the World's Largest Democracy."

  • "On eyeballs, the room to grow is now limited by the speed of the spread of the internet and TV. The real battle is over monetizing those eyeballs, whether through subscriptions, data, or advertising," he said.

By the numbers: Global demand for Hindi-language programming is the highest by far among non-English content, according to data from Parrot Analytics, despite losing some ground to Japanese content in recent months.

Driving the news: Disney on Wednesday revealed for the first time a geographic breakdown of Disney+ subscribers, and India — not North America — is currently its biggest market.

  • At the end of last year, Disney had 45.9 million subscribers to Disney+ Hotstar, its Indian premium streaming platform, compared to 42.9 million North American subscribers.
  • Subscription growth in India was by far the highest last quarter for Disney+, compared to North America and the rest of the world.

Be smart: Disney acquired Hotstar from 21st Century Fox in 2019, and with it, gained access to Fox's popular Indian streaming platform, Hotstar.

  • Hotstar is currently the largest streaming platform in India, and is especially popular thanks for its exclusive Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket rights, which expire this year.
  • Because cricket rights are a huge entry-point into the Indian media market, entertainment giants are already preparing competitive bids, per The Wall Street Journal.
  • On an earnings call Wednesday, Disney CEO Bob Chapek confirmed that the company is trying to extend its current IPL rights, but noted that if the company didn't win them, its investments in localized entertainment content would help them remain competitive in India.

The big picture: India has long-been a coveted growth market for streaming companies, but the audience in India tends to demand localized content, which can make investments there expensive.

  • Compared to other countries, India has a huge demand for original content from homegrown platforms, per Parrot.
  • Four separate local platforms each had more than 2% share of demand for their originals in India last year, including Zee5 (7.1%), Hotstar (4.6%), Voot (3.3%), and ALT Balaji (2.7%). Still, enormous investments in localizes content by Amazon Prime and Netflix have made it tougher for localized platforms to compete.

Yes, but: The Indian market may have enormous potential, but for now, it's still hard to drive big profits there.

  • Culturally, most consumers are accustomed to getting free ad-supported streaming content on mobile, which makes it hard for streamers to charge Indian customers a lot for subscriptions.
  • The average revenue per paid subscriber of Disney+ Hotstar, for example, is $1.03, compared to $6.68 in North America.
  • Cable subscriptions are also relatively cheap in India, which makes streaming less of an attractive alternative to cable.

What to watch: Big money is flooding the Indian market, as investors rush to cash in on the region.

  • On Wednesday, James Murdoch and Uday Shankar, the former chairman and CEO of Star India (an Indian subsidiary of Disney) and the former president of Disney's APAC region, announced the formation of a new venture called "Bodhi Tree," investment platform focused on Southeast Asia and India in particular.
  • The venture is being backed by the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), (the sovereign wealth fund of the State of Qatar) with $1.5 billion.

Go deeper: U.S. firms look to India as next media battleground

Go deeper

Joann Muller, author of What's Next
Updated 11 mins ago - Economy & Business

Populism's new inferno

Protesters block the flow of commercial traffic over the bridge into Canada from Detroit. Photo: Cole Burston/Getty Images

What began as a small-but-loud truck convoy protest against Canadian pandemic restrictions has snowballed into an international crisis that's been choking the busiest border crossing in North America all week.

Driving the news: Copycat convoys are spreading in other countries, including the United States, where officials warned of a potential disruption to Sunday's Super Bowl in Los Angeles.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 16 mins ago - Sports

Olympics dashboard

Shaun White of Team USA reacts during the men's snowboard halfpipe final of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, China, on Friday morning local time. Photo: Clive Rose/Getty Images

🏂 Shaun White ends Olympic career with fourth place finish

⛸️ Russian figure skating star tests positive for banned substance

⛷️ U.S. Olympic skier Mikaela Shiffrin "grateful" for outpouring of support

🎿 Eileen Gu: A tale of two nations

📸 In photos: Winter Olympics Day 7 highlights

Medal count (<1 min. read)Arrow
Jennifer A. Kingson
56 mins ago - Economy & Business

Shoplifting reaches crisis proportions

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Shoplifting has gotten so bad nationally that chains like Rite Aid are closing hard-hit stores, sending terrified employees home in Ubers and locking up aisles of seemingly mundane items like deodorant and toothpaste.

Why it matters: Retailers are already reeling from the pandemic, supply chain woes and the labor shortage. Now they're combating systematic looting by organized crime gangs — which are growing more aggressive and violent.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow