All eyes on India amid global content arms race

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Facing saturation in the U.S., media giants are looking abroad for growth, and India — the second-largest internet population globally — is ripe for disruption.
Why it matters: When it comes to monetizing attention, "India has immense room to grow," said Ravi Agrawal, editor-in-chief of Foreign Policy and author of "India Connected: How the Smartphone Is Transforming the World's Largest Democracy."
- "On eyeballs, the room to grow is now limited by the speed of the spread of the internet and TV. The real battle is over monetizing those eyeballs, whether through subscriptions, data, or advertising," he said.
By the numbers: Global demand for Hindi-language programming is the highest by far among non-English content, according to data from Parrot Analytics, despite losing some ground to Japanese content in recent months.
Driving the news: Disney on Wednesday revealed for the first time a geographic breakdown of Disney+ subscribers, and India — not North America — is currently its biggest market.
- At the end of last year, Disney had 45.9 million subscribers to Disney+ Hotstar, its Indian premium streaming platform, compared to 42.9 million North American subscribers.
- Subscription growth in India was by far the highest last quarter for Disney+, compared to North America and the rest of the world.
Be smart: Disney acquired Hotstar from 21st Century Fox in 2019, and with it, gained access to Fox's popular Indian streaming platform, Hotstar.
- Hotstar is currently the largest streaming platform in India, and is especially popular thanks for its exclusive Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket rights, which expire this year.
- Because cricket rights are a huge entry-point into the Indian media market, entertainment giants are already preparing competitive bids, per The Wall Street Journal.
- On an earnings call Wednesday, Disney CEO Bob Chapek confirmed that the company is trying to extend its current IPL rights, but noted that if the company didn't win them, its investments in localized entertainment content would help them remain competitive in India.
The big picture: India has long-been a coveted growth market for streaming companies, but the audience in India tends to demand localized content, which can make investments there expensive.
- Compared to other countries, India has a huge demand for original content from homegrown platforms, per Parrot.
- Four separate local platforms each had more than 2% share of demand for their originals in India last year, including Zee5 (7.1%), Hotstar (4.6%), Voot (3.3%), and ALT Balaji (2.7%). Still, enormous investments in localizes content by Amazon Prime and Netflix have made it tougher for localized platforms to compete.
Yes, but: The Indian market may have enormous potential, but for now, it's still hard to drive big profits there.
- Culturally, most consumers are accustomed to getting free ad-supported streaming content on mobile, which makes it hard for streamers to charge Indian customers a lot for subscriptions.
- The average revenue per paid subscriber of Disney+ Hotstar, for example, is $1.03, compared to $6.68 in North America.
- Cable subscriptions are also relatively cheap in India, which makes streaming less of an attractive alternative to cable.
What to watch: Big money is flooding the Indian market, as investors rush to cash in on the region.
- On Wednesday, James Murdoch and Uday Shankar, the former chairman and CEO of Star India (an Indian subsidiary of Disney) and the former president of Disney's APAC region, announced the formation of a new venture called "Bodhi Tree," investment platform focused on Southeast Asia and India in particular.
- The venture is being backed by the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), (the sovereign wealth fund of the State of Qatar) with $1.5 billion.
Go deeper: U.S. firms look to India as next media battleground