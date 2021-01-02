India grants its first COVID-19 vaccine authorization to AstraZeneca

India on Friday granted emergency approval to the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

Why it matters: This is the first vaccine to be granted emergency approval in the country, which has the second largest virus outbreak, behind the U.S.

The country has more than 10.3 million confirmed cases and over 149,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

India is the second country to approve the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine after the U.K. approved it this week.

The state of play: An Indian minister told reporters on Saturday that an expert panel approved the vaccine, which is being produced locally by the Serum Institute of India, NPR reports. India's health regulator is yet to make the formal announcement.

Four more vaccines await approval — Bharat Biotch’s Covaxin, Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D, Russia’s Sputnik-V and the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, per The Guardian.

The big picture: India plans to start immunization later this month, according to NPR. Adults older than 50, people with pre-existing conditions, medical and frontline workers will be the first to get the vaccine.

India conducted mock vaccinations on Saturday across the country to prepare for vaccine distribution.

The bottom line: Although AstraZeneca's vaccine is cheaper and easier to use than others, research published in December confirmed the vaccine was about 62% effective.