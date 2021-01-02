Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

India grants its first COVID-19 vaccine authorization to AstraZeneca

Photo: Debarchan Chatterjee/NurPhoto via Getty Images

India on Friday granted emergency approval to the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

Why it matters: This is the first vaccine to be granted emergency approval in the country, which has the second largest virus outbreak, behind the U.S.

  • The country has more than 10.3 million confirmed cases and over 149,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
  • India is the second country to approve the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine after the U.K. approved it this week.

The state of play: An Indian minister told reporters on Saturday that an expert panel approved the vaccine, which is being produced locally by the Serum Institute of India, NPR reports. India's health regulator is yet to make the formal announcement.

  • Four more vaccines await approval — Bharat Biotch’s Covaxin, Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D, Russia’s Sputnik-V and the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, per The Guardian.

The big picture: India plans to start immunization later this month, according to NPR. Adults older than 50, people with pre-existing conditions, medical and frontline workers will be the first to get the vaccine.

  • India conducted mock vaccinations on Saturday across the country to prepare for vaccine distribution.

The bottom line: Although AstraZeneca's vaccine is cheaper and easier to use than others, research published in December confirmed the vaccine was about 62% effective.

Go deeper

Eileen Drage O'Reilly
Jan 6, 2020 - Health

China hunts cause of mysterious pneumonia outbreak in Wuhan

Wuhan, China. Photo: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

The cause of an outbreak of pneumonia in China that's sickened at least 59 people in the city of Wuhan remains a mystery, although Chinese officials say it is not the deadly SARS virus and doesn't appear to spread quickly between people.

Why it matters: There's no reason for Americans to be concerned at this point, but the source needs to be determined to halt its spread, says Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Wuhan, which has a population of 19 million, is the capital of Hubei province, home to 58 million people.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jim VandeHeiMike Allen
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump, the GOP arsonist

President arrives on Marine One on the South Lawn on New Year's Eve. Photo: Ken Cedano/Polaris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Trump is torching his own party and its leaders on his way out of power — and tossing gas on the fire with a public call for mass protest next week and a vote to overturn his defeat.

Why it matters: Trump is demanding Republicans fully and unequivocally embrace him — or face his wrath. This is self-inflicted, self-focused — and dangerous for a Republican Party clinging to waning Washington power.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Erica Pandey, author of @Work
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

Private schools pull students away from public schools

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Private institutions are attracting wealthy families who are frustrated with public schools' flip-flopping on remote and in-person learning.

Why it matters: The trend is weakening public schools, which will lose funding as they lose students, and deepening the divide between how rich and poor kids are educated.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow