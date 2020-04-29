Updated 1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Chefs push Congress to support neighborhood restaurants

Mike Allen

José Andrés (right) on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last week. Photo: CBS via Getty Images

Thousands of independent restaurant owners from across the country will join a Zoom press conference today to push Congress to create a "restaurant stabilization fund" to save small eateries that are on the brink of insolvency.

Why it matters: The federal PPP loan program doesn't work for these restaurants because of requirements to hire back employees. These establishments are closed and not generating revenue.

  • And even when restaurants reopen, they may have to cut the number of tables in half to allow for social distancing.

The new Independent Restaurant Coalition (IRC) is pushing for a $120 billion fund to provide direct relief to independent bars, wine bars and restaurants. 

  • An IRC official tells me these businesses expect at least a 50% revenue loss this year. With profit margins around 5%, many won't survive. So millions of people won't have jobs to go back to when this crisis is over.

Among the big-name chefs expected on today's call are José Andrés, Nina Compton, Rosa Garcia, Naomi Pomeroy and Andrew Zimmern.

  • "The restaurants we love are hurting,” Andrés, part of the IRC leadership team, said in a statement.
  • “Restaurateurs are some of the most creative, inspiring, entrepreneurial people I know and right now they need a little hope."

Naomi Pomeroy, owner of Beast in Portland, Ore., and an IRC founding member, said: "Even with the Paycheck Protection Program, I have serious doubts I’ll be able to reopen my business."

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

France and Spain became the latest countries to announce plans to ease coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday, as global cases topped 3.1 million.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has killed over 217,000, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 928,000 people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (more than 1 million from nearly 5.7 million tests), followed by Spain (over 232,000).

Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The novel coronavirus has now infected over 1 million people and killed more than 58,355 Americans in less than three months since the first known death related to COVID-19 in the U.S., Johns Hopkins data shows.

Context: 58,220 Americans died during the Vietnam War that lasted for 19 years, according to the National Archives. The rate of COVID-19 deaths is 17.6 per 100,000 inhabitants, per NPR, which notes "8.5 troops were killed for every 100,000 U.S. residents" in the war's deadliest year, 1968.

Dion Rabouin

Investors stay bullish on stocks as business confidence fades

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

As the coronavirus pandemic persists, a divide is growing between stock investors and business owners.

The state of play: Wealthy investors remain confident about the future and their stock portfolios, while business leaders are growing increasingly worried, new surveys show.

