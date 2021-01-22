Inauguration Day fashion includes body armor

The fashion police were out in force on Inauguration Day, highlighting the purple hues worn by the former first ladies and the birdcage ring adorning one of poet Amanda Gorman's delicate fingers.

The intrigue: Rep. Ann McLane Kuster dressed in body armor.

What they're saying: Speaking with reporters on Thursday, the New Hampshire Democrat said she wore the extra layer "to be safe" after fearing she would be killed during the Capitol siege.

Kuster told Hill reporters she wasn't alone.

"There were many members that were wearing it," she said.

Flashback: Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan, one of the 10 Republicans to vote to impeach President Trump, also planned to wear body armor, Punchbowl News reported last week.