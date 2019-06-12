In Tehran, Shinzo Abe tries to play part of U.S.–Iran mediator

Flashback: Abe is Japan's first sitting prime minister to visit Iran in over 4 decades, though the country has played a similar go-between role before.

In 1983, Abe visited Tehran with his father, then–Foreign Minister Shintaro Abe, while trying to bring an end to the Iran-Iraq War.

Background: Japan has had positive, although primarily economic, relations with both the shah’s government and its successor, the Islamic Republic.

While Japan was one of 8 nations to receive a waiver to continue purchasing Iranian oil last November, the country has signaled its intention to comply with Washington’s recent decision to terminate all oil waivers and has accordingly cut imports.

Between the lines: Iranian sources believe Japan fears escalating tensions in the Persian Gulf — the source of most of its oil. Tehran might use this fear to spook the Japanese government into trying to persuade the Trump administration to water down its maximum pressure campaign.

What to watch: Abe's meeting with Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Thursday could determine the success of his visit. It's Khamenei, rather than President Rouhani, who ultimately controls Iran’s foreign and security policy.

Behnam Ben Taleblu is a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.