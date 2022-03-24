In photos: Activists mark March for Our Lives anniversary
Activists placed over 1,100 fake body bags on the National Mall on Thursday to mark the four-year anniversary of the March for Our Lives rally.
Driving the news: "Four years and 170,00 lives later and we have seen negligible action from this Congress and the White House on gun violence prevention advocacy," said Daud Mumin, co-chair of the Board of Directors for March for Our Lives, per ABC 7.
- The body bags spelled out "Thoughts and Prayers," Mumin said, adding, "four years later, young people are still fighting against this issue."
- "Congress still hasn’t gotten the message, that’s why we’re here to remind them today," March for Our Lives wrote on Twitter.
The big picture: Survivors of the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida organized a demonstration on March 24, 2018 to demand action in the wake of the shooting.
In photos:
