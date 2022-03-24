Activists placed over 1,100 fake body bags on the National Mall on Thursday to mark the four-year anniversary of the March for Our Lives rally.

Driving the news: "Four years and 170,00 lives later and we have seen negligible action from this Congress and the White House on gun violence prevention advocacy," said Daud Mumin, co-chair of the Board of Directors for March for Our Lives, per ABC 7.

The body bags spelled out "Thoughts and Prayers," Mumin said, adding, "four years later, young people are still fighting against this issue."

"Congress still hasn’t gotten the message, that’s why we’re here to remind them today," March for Our Lives wrote on Twitter.

The big picture: Survivors of the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida organized a demonstration on March 24, 2018 to demand action in the wake of the shooting.

In photos:

Body bags on the National Mall on March 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Volunteers assemble body bags on the National Mall on March 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Volunteers assemble body bags on the National Mall on March 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Body bags on March 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Go deeper: March For Our Lives grows to a multi-million dollar operation