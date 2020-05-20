1 hour ago - Health

In-person graduation ceremonies prove tempting as pandemic persists

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Not every graduation in America is going virtual this year.

The state of play: In Alabama's Birmingham suburbs, some 1,950 graduates and guests could attend Tuesday night's ceremony at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium (famous from MTV's "Two-A-Days"), AP reports. Another 3,450 could be on hand on Thursday.

Why it matters: Health officials fear large gatherings could result in coronavirus spread, especially since many people are contagious before experiencing symptoms.

  • Much of the U.S. is on week three of loosened their restrictions to some degree, the N.Y. Times notes.
  • Alabama's case count rose in early May, and it's held steady over the past week.

Between the lines: Health officials keep warning against large gatherings, but the ceremonies are outdoors with fewer guests and more space, plus face masks are provided.

  • In two nearby cities that also held outdoor ceremonies, the AP notes, few of the attendees wore protective face masks, and seniors hugged and gathered in tight groups of friends for pictures.

The big picture: Texas is charting a similar path after Gov. Greg Abbott said outdoor graduations are permissible starting May 29.

  • In San Antonio, some students get two guests and a single parking space for their outdoor ceremonies in June, per The Rivard Report, a local news nonprofit.
  • The city's Northside district is having "contactless" ceremonies featuring students walking individually across a stage. The schools will edit the walks into a single video, per the San Antonio News-Express.

The bottom line: These graduations are good examples of the temptations Americans will face — and the lengths they'll go to preserve some sense of normal — until a vaccine is widely available.

Go deeper

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 4,968,133 — Total deaths: 326,464 — Total recoveries — 1,885,433Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 1,548,646 — Total deaths: 93,163 — Total recoveries: 294,312 — Total tested: 12,647,791Map.
  3. Federal response: Trump says he plans to stop taking hydroxychloroquine "in a day or two"CDC releases detailed 60-page roadmap on reopening after states already took steps to open select businesses.
  4. World: The pandemic is a force for deglobalizationCoronavirus cases globally spike over 24 hours, WHO says.
  5. Business: Nearly half of U.S. households have lost income since mid-March.
  6. Congress: GOP senator says one-week recess is "unfathomable" before passing next coronavirus bill.
  7. Education: In-person graduation ceremonies are tempting some schools.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

The coronavirus is a force for deglobalization

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The COVID-19 pandemic is rolling back the tide of globalization, both economically and politically.

Why it matters: For all its flaws, increased global trade and international connections has on the whole been a force for prosperity and peace. COVID-19 is forcing a reshoring that, while necessary, could leave the world poorer and less able to counter global threats — including the pandemic itself.

U.S. coronavirus updates

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The CDC recently released a 60-page roadmap for states, restaurants, schools, child care programs, mass transit systems and other businesses to navigate reopening during the pandemic.

By the numbers: More than 92,000 people have died from the virus and over 1.5 million have tested positive in the U.S. More than 289,000 Americans have recovered and over 12.2 million tests have been conducted.

